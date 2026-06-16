Ganguly moves police against Facebook page

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has taken legal action, filing a police complaint in Kolkata against a Facebook page and media platform for allegedly spreading defamatory content and attempting to tarnish his public image.

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly stated the page continuously shares posts intended to malign his reputation and create a negative public impression. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has lodged a police complaint with the Kolkata Police.

The complaint targets a Facebook page, 'Sourav Ganguly fans', and media platform Sportzwiki for allegedly tarnishing his image.

He views the spread of misleading and defamatory content as unacceptable, necessitating appropriate legal action.

An FIR has been filed at Thakurpukur Police Station regarding the matter.

Former Indian cricket team captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly has lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police.

Ganguly Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Posts

According to the complaint, he alleged that a Facebook page named 'Sourav Ganguly fans' was attempting to tarnish his image, and also mentioned the media platform Sportzwiki. FIR has been filed at Thakurpukur Police Station.

Ganguly said the page was continuously sharing posts "that are intended to malign my reputation and create a negative impression among the public".

"Being a public figure, I understand that opinions and criticism are a part of public life; however, spreading misleading, defamatory, and damaging content with the intention of harming my reputation is unacceptable and requires appropriate legal action," Ganguly said in his complaint.

"I therefore request you to kindly register my complaint against the individuals/group operating this page and take necessary action as per the applicable laws," he further said.