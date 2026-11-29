Sourav Ganguly backed Mohammed Siraj's inclusion in India's Test XI despite form concerns, highlighting his 43 WTC wickets as New Zealand strengthened their grip on the second Test.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj is India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing WTC cycle with 43 wickets from 11 matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sourav Ganguly backed Mohammed Siraj's inclusion in India's Test XI, saying the pacer deserves to play despite concerns raised over his form.

Siraj has been left out of both Tests against New Zealand, with India struggling in the ongoing second Test.

In the second Test, New Zealand reached 133/3 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 243 runs.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind Mohammed Siraj, insisting the pacer deserves a place in India's Test playing XI despite concerns over his current form.

Ganguly's backing comes as India struggle to gain control of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

India's Leading WTC Wicket-Taker Overlooked

Siraj, India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle with 43 wickets from 11 matches, was overlooked for both Tests of the two-match series.

His continued absence has raised questions, particularly after India's bowling attack failed to bowl out New Zealand in the opening Test, which ended in a draw.

India are again under pressure in the second Test, with New Zealand reaching 133/3 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3.

The hosts have stretched their overall lead to 243 runs with two days remaining.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill must have had their reasons for leaving Siraj out, possibly due to concerns over his form. However, he maintained that the pacer should be playing Test cricket.

"The Siraj I have seen should be played in Test matches. Shubman said his form isn't good, so maybe that's the reason, but they will play him. Siraj will definitely play," Ganguly said.

India Face Uphill Task in Second Test

He also admitted that India were in a difficult position, with New Zealand firmly in control of the contest.

"India is a bit stuck in this Test match. New Zealand has a big lead, and there is still a lot of time left," he added.

New Zealand will resume their second innings at 133/3 on Day 4, with Rachin Ravindra unbeaten on 46 and Daryl Mitchell on five.

India need quick wickets to prevent the hosts from setting an imposing target, while New Zealand will look to build on their advantage and move closer to victory.