News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gangjee in joint sixth on Japan Tour event

Gangjee in joint sixth on Japan Tour event

Source: PTI
October 29, 2021 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rahil Gangjee last few events to keep his card, followed his first round 64 with a 72 to be 6-under and T-6.Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee, who needed to play well in the last few events to keep his card, followed his first round 64 with a 72 to be 6-under and T-6 at the ISPS Handa Gatsun to tobase tournament in Tokyo.

The leader after two rounds was Yuta Uetake of Japan with 65-68, while Scott Vincent (66-68) and Tomoya Ikemura (68-66) are tied second.

Playing in his fourth year on Japan Tour, Gangjee made a great start on the first day at Miho GC with eight birdies and a bogey to score 64 and led the field.

‘We owe all of this to Shaun. Thanks to Shaun, it worked as a magic," he said.

Gangjee has been having problems with his putting this season, and that has put him in 81st place on the Money List. He changed his putter two weeks ago at Bridgestone Open, but it didn't solve the problem and he missed the cut.

He went to JOYX Golf Club for past two weeks since he wasn't attending any tournaments, but that didn't help either.

"But somehow, a practice round with Shaun made miracles. My putting got really great," said Gangjee

There are only six more tournaments left including JT Cup, which Gangjee still doesn't have the exemption of. He really needs to make good result this week.

He earned multiple year Tour Card with his victory at 2018 Panasonic Open, but that will end this season.

"If I don't make my way up on the Money Rankings, I must face QT in December."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Warner does a Ronaldo; removes Coca-Cola bottles
Warner does a Ronaldo; removes Coca-Cola bottles
Will India bring in Ashwin/Thakur against New Zealand?
Will India bring in Ashwin/Thakur against New Zealand?
DK-Dipika blessed with twins!
DK-Dipika blessed with twins!
Dom's Take: BAN Climate Change!
Dom's Take: BAN Climate Change!
'My wife is possessive, insecure'
'My wife is possessive, insecure'
Attack on Hindus in B'desh a conspiracy: RSS
Attack on Hindus in B'desh a conspiracy: RSS
Akshay-Katrina take Sooryavanshi to KBC
Akshay-Katrina take Sooryavanshi to KBC

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag too win

Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag too win

England await their first major test against Australia

England await their first major test against Australia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances