Gambhir's three-line message after India's T20I series win

'Built as a Team. Won as a Team. Always for India.'

IMAGE: India celebrate after winning the T20I series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India clinched the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a 3-2 victory.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir praised the team's collective effort, stating, "Built as a Team. Won as a Team. Always for India."

New Zealand secured consolation wins in the final two matches, including a seven-wicket victory in the fifth T20I on Sunday.

Tim Seifert scored a blistering 93 and Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 for New Zealand in the final match.

Glenn Phillips registered his fourth half-century of the series, joining an elite list of batters.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed the team's collective effort after India clinched the five-match T20I series against New Zealand 3-2, despite suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the final match at Seddon Park on Sunday.

Gambhir Praises Team's Collective Approach

Taking to X, Gambhir shared a message celebrating the team's collective approach and wrote, 'Built as a Team. Won as a Team. Always for India.'

India had secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first three T20Is. New Zealand, however, bounced back by winning the final two matches to finish the series 3-2.

Coming to the fifth T20I, New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, chasing down the target of 192 in 18 overs to register a consolation victory, while India clinched the five-match series 3-2.

Tim Seifert led New Zealand's chase with a blistering 93 off 50 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries, smashing eight fours and three sixes.

The duo added 86 runs for the third wicket to put the hosts in a commanding position. Phillips also registered his fourth half-century of the series, joining Mohammad Rizwan and S Ravichandran in the list of batters to score four or more 50-plus scores in a bilateral T20I series.