Gambhir@45: 'Keep Making Us Proud', Yuvraj's Message

As Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir turns 45 on Wednesday, cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, alongside BCCI officials, extend their warm wishes while he leads the team in a crucial T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrates his 45th birthday on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday.

Former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, along with BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla, extended heartfelt birthday wishes.

Gambhir is currently on duty in Hyderabad, guiding India in the fourth T20I against West Indies, with India leading the series 2-1.

Since taking charge in July 2024, Gambhir has led India to victories in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 ACC Men's Asia Cup, and 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir turned 45 on Wednesday, with former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina wishing him on his birthday.

Gambhir's Birthday On Duty

Gambhir will spend his 45th birthday on duty as he looks to guide India to victory against West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad later today. With India leading the five-match series 2-1, a win would seal the series for the hosts.

Gambhir, who took charge as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team in July 2024, has guided the side to titles in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2025 ACC Men's Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Tributes From Former Teammates

Gambhir’s former Team India teammate, Yuvraj Singh, wished him on his birthday, expressing his continued support and wishing him success.

In an Instagram post, Yuvraj said, “GG you know I’ve always got your back and wish you only go from strength to strength! Happy birthday brother always upwards and keep making us proud! Lots of love.”

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina also wished Gambhir on his birthday, calling him a “fighter on the field.”

“Happy Birthday, Gauti bhai. A fighter on the field, a champion at heart, and a man who has always stood tall for Indian cricket. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more milestones in your journey. Keep inspiring, keep leading,” Raina said in his X post.

BCCI Vice President Extends Wishes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla also extended his wishes to the Team India coach on his 45th birthday.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to @GautamGambhir. Your passion for cricket, competitive spirit and unwavering commitment to Indian cricket continue to inspire. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and continued success as you contribute to the growth and glory of Indian cricket. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead,” he said.