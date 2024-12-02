Gambhir set to rejoin India team in Australia

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir wasn't present during India's two-day match against Prime Minister's XI. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will rejoin the touring party on Tuesday after he returned to India due to 'personal reasons,' according to ESPNcricinfo.

Gambhir wasn't present during India's two-day match against Prime Minister's XI, which was played on Saturday and Sunday. He left Australia on November 26 to return back to India.

The first day was washed away due to rain and was reduced to a 50-over affair. India staged a six-wicket victory, with Shubman Gill spearheading the attack with a blistering 50*. Harshit Rana's charm with the ball overwhelmed the Prime Minister's XI as he returned with figures of 4/44.

In the absence of Gambhir, coaching staff Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel oversaw the training of the team and the two-day match in Canberra.

As Gambhir returns back to Australia, he will have a selection headache with the availability of the two batting stars.