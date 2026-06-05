Gambhir opens door for Sai Sudharsan at No 3

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has outlined key Test strategies, backing Sai Sudharsan for the No.3 spot, planning for four spinners for the Sri Lanka tour, and advising Rishabh Pant on game situation awareness.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir says Sai Sudharsan deserves a fair chance in the Test team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Gautam Gambhir indicated Sai Sudharsan will be preferred at No.3 in Tests over Devdutt Padikkal, citing his lack of fair chances and strong IPL performance.

India plans to prepare four spinners for the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, with the Afghanistan match helping determine the fourth spinner.

Gambhir emphasised the need for different preparations for future tours like New Zealand, potentially involving ODI regulars in Tests.

Despite Rishabh Pant's removal as Test vice-captain, Gambhir supports him but stressed the importance of respecting match situations.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Sai Sudharsan has not got a fair run at the No.3 slot and indicated that the left-hander will be preferred over Devdutt Padikkal in the Test format ahead of the one-off game against Afghanistan here.

Gambhir also stated that the team will prepare four spinners for the tour of Sri Lanka in August.

India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting here on Saturday which is not a part of the current World Test Championship cycle, in which the home side is currently placed sixth.

Gambhir Backs Sai Sudharsan For Test Spot

"Sai Sudharsan has not got a fair chance. He played mostly in England and I believe he needs to get a fair chance," Gambhir told the reporters here. "We can (only) pick 11 (players) and Sai isn't in bad form. He scored 700 runs in IPL. If we judge Sai on basis of 4-5 games we will never be able to build something," he added.

India's Spin Strategy For Sri Lanka Tour

With Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey are aiming for one spot as a left-arm spinner, Gambhir said India will need to prepare multiple spin bowling options for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka. "Manav and Harsh are to a certain extent similar but different also in terms of release points. This match gives us a chance to determine our fourth spinner as we will take four spinners in Sri Lanka," he said.

"We will need to prepare differently when we go to New Zealand. So, we will pull out a few ODI regulars who play Tests. We understand we need to prepare better for Tests," Gambhir added.