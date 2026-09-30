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Gambhir Offers Prayers At Kamakhya Temple

By REDIFF CRICKET September 30, 2026 07:16 IST 1 Minute Read
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Gautam Gambhir visited Guwahati's Kamakhya temple before meeting selectors to discuss India's New Zealand tour squads.

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir offers prayers at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gautam Gambhir met the four-member national selection committee on Tuesday to discuss squad finalisation for the New Zealand tour.
  • India lead the West Indies ODI series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram and can seal the series in Guwahati.
 

Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at the renowned Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, as the team prepared for the second ODI against the West Indies.

With the Indian team taking a day off after travelling from Thiruvananthapuram, Gambhir visited the temple on the Nilachal Hills, about seven kilometres from Guwahati.

The Kamakhya temple is one of the country' s prominent Shakti shrines.

Gautam Gambhir

Later in the day, the Indian cricket team's head coach met the four-member national selection committee to discuss squad selection for India's upcoming tour of New Zealand.

India won the opening ODI in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets on Sunday, September 27, 2026 and will aim to seal the three-match series on Wednesday.

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Gautam GambhirODINew ZealandGuwahatiIndia

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