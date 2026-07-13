Gambhir not to blame? Ex selector makes big claim

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has voiced strong opinions on the current state of Indian cricket, defending head coach Gautam Gambhir while vehemently questioning the repeated exclusion of Sanju Samson from the T20I squad, citing his proven match-winning capabilities.

IMAGE: MSK Prasad says Gautam Gambhir deserves more time. Photograph: PTI

Key Points MSK Prasad believes it is 'too premature to write off' head coach Gautam Gambhir, attributing recent T20I series losses to the absence of key players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Prasad strongly criticised the decision to drop Sanju Samson, stating, 'Why the axe is always on Sanju?' and highlighting his strong performance as 'Player of the World Cup' in the recently won T20 World Cup.

He suggested that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut caused 'a little unrest in the playing XI' due to pressure from various quarters to play him.

Prasad argued that Sooryavanshi should have been introduced more slowly, ideally starting with the Ireland series after a full domestic season, rather than being rushed into the England series.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir did not have the best of the players at his disposal during the T20I series against England and Ireland, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah not in the touring team, according to former India cricketer and ex-chairman of the selection committee MSK Prasad.

Pandya was left out of the team due to fitness issues while Bumrah was rested for the shortest format. India lost both the series -- 0-2 against Ireland and 0-4 against England.

Defending Gambhir's Coaching Tenure

"Just because the team has not done well, we cannot put the onus on head coach alone. We cannot say Gambhir has not inspired the team. At the same time, just because we won tournaments or World Cups doesn't mean that it's only Gambhir who has inspired the team. It is a combination of many things. It is too premature to write off Gambhir," Prasad told PTI in an interview on Monday.

"What we have to assess is when we play the next T20I series when the whole side is there, including Bumrah and Pandya, how does this team fare? Then we can talk about who is inspiring whom, or whether the captain is able to handle it, or coach is able to handle it. So, the next T20 series is something we have to really assess."

Questioning Sanju Samson's Exclusion

Prasad also wondered why Sanju Samson is axed at the drop of a hat. "Why the axe is always on Sanju? Dropping Sanju was a big mistake. He is the best player in English conditions. He is extremely good when the wickets are hard and have bounce," he said.

"He delivered match-winning performances in quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the recently won T20 World Cup. He is the player of the World Cup. And suddenly, in 2-3 matches, he doesn't get runs and you are dropping him."

Concerns Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut

Prasad said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making debut during the T20I series against England has caused "a little unrest in the playing XI". "Sending Vaibhav to Ireland and Zimbabwe is acceptable. Because if you have to build a player, I think you should build him slowly, especially while dealing with an unbelievable talent of 15 years age.

"We need to be very careful and cautious about fielding him. See, this has caused a little unrest in the playing 11, the kind of pressure that all quarters put on the coach and the captain to play Vaibhav. First couple of matches, Sanju didn't do well. So, there was a lot of pressure. When Vaibhav didn't do well, there was again a lot of pressure to bring back Sanju," he pointed out.

He said not including Sooryavanshi in the Ireland series was a mistake. "To start with, he should have waited with Vaibhav, letting him go through one complete season of Indian domestic cricket. He has been playing continuously, IPL then India A series, he has been on the road for quite some time.

"For someone that age, it is always better to slowly bring him through the ranks. He should have, first of all, included him in the Ireland series. Not including him in the Ireland series first was a mistake," said Prasad.