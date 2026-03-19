Gambhir May Have Pushed Kohli, Rohit To Retire: Ashwin

'Even if he thought that I must move on or Virat must move on or Rohit must move on, it's okay; it's fine because he has a job to do.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket within a five-day gap in May 2025, ahead of the World Test Championship cycle. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirements continue to spark debate nearly a year later.

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests Coach Gautam Gambhir may have persuaded the seniors to move on.

Ashwin says team selection trends made him realise it was time to retire.

Nearly a year after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepped away from Test cricket, questions over how and why they retired continue to linger. Many fans still believe the decision may not have been entirely theirs, pointing to possible pressure from selectors or the team management.

Their exits came after a prolonged dip in red-ball form, ending with India's 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Rohit announced his retirement on May 7, followed by Kohli five days later.

Ashwin hints at Gambhir's influence

Ravichandran Ashwin, who abruptly retired in the midst of the Border-Gavaskar series, has now suggested that Coach Gautam Gambhir may have played a role in prompting senior players to step aside.

Speaking at the RevSportz Conclave 'Trailblazers', Ashwin said while any such decision could naturally cause disappointment, it was also part of a coach's responsibility to plan for the future. He indicated that even he felt he might not fit into Gambhir's long-term plans, alongside Kohli and Rohit.

'If somebody has to have angst against Gautam, it's me, right? I come out on his second or third tour as coach...' Ashwin said when asked to rate Gambhir.

'Gautam, the coach, has a job to do for me in many ways, and even if he thought that I must move on or Virat must move on or Rohit must move on, it's okay; it's fine because he has a job to do.

'And at that particular instance, if I felt bitter about it, that's also okay because it's my emotion. But if you detach yourself from that, it's clear to me that he has a job to do, and maybe I do not have a future in his regime.'

Reading the signs: Ashwin's retirement

Ashwin also spoke about his retirement during the same series, which divided opinion. After being left out of the first Test in Perth and later dropped again despite a brief return, he said the signs were clear.

He explained that frequent changes in selection made him realise that his time in the team was ending, and that it was better to step aside rather than wait for another opportunity.

'One of my strongest assets, I feel, is my ability to make decisions. Whether it's right or wrong is for people to debate. But at the end of the day, it's my life. I need to do it on my terms.'

'The moment, I think, at Perth, when we had Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and myself as the lead spinners in the side, and Washy (Washington Sundar) played that game in Perth, and then the next game, again, I came in, and then I had to again make way, was kind of suggestive or indicative to me that my time was up.

'And if somebody else had to come and take up that place, by all means, they need their space and time. And I'm not one of those guys who will hang around, you know, wanting to see if I can make a comeback. I've had far too many. I've come far, far too much in my life to be able to, you know, dilly-dally around with all those things,' Ashwin said.

Reflecting on his mindset, he added that letting go of ego is essential for any sportsperson, especially in a country where success often creates a sense of invincibility.

'I have always wanted to shed ego as the first thing in my life, and I'm still in the process of shedding ego. We all are human beings. It comes to us. But if you detach yourself, things do make sense.

'Sometimes, because of the adulation we get in this country, we do end up thinking that we are invincible, which is not the case.'