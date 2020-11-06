News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gambhir goes into self-isolation after COVID-19 case at home

Gambhir goes into self-isolation after COVID-19 case at home

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: November 06, 2020 16:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with his pet Tyson. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own COVID-19 test result, after revealing that 'someone' at his home contracted the virus.

 


The World Cup-winning former batsman is currently a Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!," Gambhir tweeted.

The 39-year-old represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20 Internationals.

He made his foray into politics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by joining the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Ponting reacts after Delhi Capitals' heavy defeat
Ponting reacts after Delhi Capitals' heavy defeat
DC skipper Iyer seeks positives despite drubbing
DC skipper Iyer seeks positives despite drubbing
Kohli on playing regularly in bio-bubble
Kohli on playing regularly in bio-bubble
Mkts soar for 5th straight day; Sensex rallies 553 pts
Mkts soar for 5th straight day; Sensex rallies 553 pts
'I am going to usher a new style of politics'
'I am going to usher a new style of politics'
In a first, Kerala temple body to appoint ST priest
In a first, Kerala temple body to appoint ST priest
SC pulls up Maha assembly secretary in Arnab case
SC pulls up Maha assembly secretary in Arnab case

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Anushka and Virat's loved-up pics!

Anushka and Virat's loved-up pics!

Rahul wishes Athiya in the cutest way

Rahul wishes Athiya in the cutest way

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use