Gambhir calls for total boycott of Pakistan cricket

May 06, 2025 20:15 IST

Gambhir

IMAGE: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said the national team should not be playing the arch-rivals Pakistan till cross-border terrorism ends. Photograph: ANI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday called for a complete halt to cricketing engagements with Pakistan at any forum, including Asia Cup and ICC events, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

At an ABP event, Gambhir said the national team should not be playing the arch-rivals till cross-border terrorism ends.

India have not played a full series against Pakistan since 2007 due to the tense relations between both countries. They only play each other at multi-team events and even that should be discontinued, said Gambhir.

"My personal answer to this is absolutely no. Till all this (cross-border terrorism) doesn't stop, there should not be anything between India and Pakistan," said Gambhir when asked about the future of Indo-Pak cricket in the current environment.

In a terror attack on April 22 in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

Responding to the gruesome incident, India announced several measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

"Ultimately this is government's call whether we play them or not. I have said this before also, no cricket match or Bollywood or any other interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian citizens," Gambhir said.

"Matches will keep happening, movies will be made, singers will continue to perform but nothing comes close to losing a loved one in your family."

Asked specifically about India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup this year or the T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year, Gambhir placed the onus on the BCCI and the government.

"This is not up to me, this is for BCCI and more importantly the government to decide whether we should play them or not.

"Whatever decision they make, we should be absolutely fine with it and not politicise it."

In the recent Champions Trophy, India played all their games in Dubai and not host country Pakistan owing to security concerns.

 

As part of an agreement worked out between the BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ICC, all India-Pakistan matches in ICC events will be played in a neutral country till the 2027 cycle. 

