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Home  » Cricket » Gambhir breaks silence on Pant's vice-captaincy snub

Gambhir breaks silence on Pant's vice-captaincy snub

By REDIFF CRICKET
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Last updated on: June 05, 2026 13:39 IST

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Indian cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant Ryan ten Doeschate have clarified the decision to replace Rishabh Pant as Test vice-captain with KL Rahul, stressing the importance of game awareness while affirming Pant's crucial role in the squad.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant told to 'respect match situations'. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Gautam Gambhir addressed Rishabh Pant's replacement by KL Rahul as Test vice-captain ahead of the Afghanistan Test.
  • Gambhir stressed the importance of game awareness for international cricketers, without singling out Pant.
  • Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate affirmed Pant's continued importance and good spirits within the team.
  • Team management aims for Pant to adapt more to match situations, but there are no concerns about his attitude or role.

India face Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting Saturday, a match that could help the hosts settle on a more balanced combination ahead of a busy season.

Gambhir On Pant's Vice-Captaincy And Game Awareness

Ahead of the game, head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed one of the biggest talking points—Rishabh Pant being replaced by KL Rahul as Test vice-captain. The decision had raised eyebrows when the squad was announced, with Pant stepping down from the role despite being a key figure in the setup.

 

Gambhir, however, kept things clear and direct. Without singling out the wicketkeeper, he stressed the importance of game awareness at the highest level.

'We don’t want Rishabh Pant to change,' Gambhir said. 'But international cricket demands that players respect match situations.'

Rishabh Pant's free-flowing game has earned him plaudits as well as brickbats but all Gambhir wants from the flamboyant keeper-batter is for him to strike a balance depending on match situation.

"Be it Test cricket, one-day cricket, or T20 cricket. The ultimate aim is to score runs and take wickets. You can never move away from that. How you score them is up to you. But reading the situation and reading the game is very important," he asserted.

"And as far as Rishabh is concerned, we will expect him to be the way he is. It's not like we will tell him that you have to curb your game."

"But in international cricket, it's very important to play the situation. It's important to read the situation," the former opener was categorical about what he expects from one of his match-winners."

'Captaincy, vice-captaincy, these are all by-products'

Asked about how Pant is taking his removal as vice-captain due to poor form, Gambhir was curt.

"Look, the only responsibility is to play for India. Everything else is a by-product. Captaincy, vice-captaincy, these are all by-products."

"And ultimately, everyone is judged on performance. Whether it's me, or any support staff, or any player. Ultimately, that is what international cricket is all about," he said.

Pant, who had a modest IPL 2026 season with Lucknow Super Giants, has since been at the centre of speculation following the leadership change. But the team management has tried to calm concerns around his role and future.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also backed Pant, saying there were no issues within the camp and that the conversations around his role had been honest and constructive.

He emphasised that leadership is not defined by a title alone, and Pant remains an important senior figure in the squad.

'Rishabh understands his responsibility,' he said. 'We’d like him to adapt slightly more to match situations, but there are no concerns about his attitude. He’s in good spirits and remains a big part of the team environment.'

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