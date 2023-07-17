News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saud, Salman fifties rescue Pakistan after Jayasuriya strikes

Saud, Salman fifties rescue Pakistan after Jayasuriya strikes

July 17, 2023 20:50 IST
Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman struck half-century on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Galle on Monday

IMAGE: Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman struck half-century on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Galle on Monday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman struck defiant half-centuries to help Pakistan overcome Prabath Jayasuriya's onslaught and just about keep the tourists on course to match Sri Lanka's first-innings 312 on day two of the opening Test in Galle on Monday.

 

Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka in the morning session, but Dhananjaya de Silva (122) was able to complete his century as the hosts added 70 runs to their total after resuming on 242-6.

Pakistan's first innings started poorly with opener Imam-ul-Haq dismissed cheaply for just one run, after he holed out to backward point.

Wickets fell at a steady rate thereafter, with Jayasuriya striking three times, claiming the wickets of Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed to leave Pakistan struggling at 101 for five.

However, the see-saw contest changed complexion in the final session following a 120-run partnership between Saud and Salman.

Saud was unbeaten on 69 with Salman on 61, as rain brought the day's play to a premature end with Pakistan at 221-5.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
