Galle Test: Two records for Sri Lanka's Thirimanne

January 24, 2021 23:58 IST

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanna. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Lahiru Thirimanne on Sunday became the first Sri Lankan fielder to take five catches in a single Test innings.

He is also now the 1st fielder to take 5 catches off one bowler (Lasith Embuldeniya) in a Test innings.

The left-handed batsman achieved both feats on day three of the ongoing second Test against England at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

Fielders like Roshan Mahanama and Russell Arnold had earlier taken four catches in a single Test innings, but this is the first time that a Sri Lankan fielder has managed to take five catches.

Joe Root's knock of 186 helped England stay on course against Sri Lanka on day three of the ongoing second Test on Sunday.

At stumps on day three, England's score were 339/9, still trailing the hosts by 42 runs.