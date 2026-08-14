Shubman Gill Supports Devdutt Padikkal Amidst No. 3 Debate, Highlights Bowling Opportunities

India captain Shubman Gill has voiced strong support for Devdutt Padikkal's Test potential and discussed strategic opportunities for the bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the historic 50th Test at Galle.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal hit an unbeaten 142 in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Shubman Gill expresses confidence in Devdutt Padikkal's potential to succeed in Test cricket, backing him for the crucial No. 3 spot.

Gill views Jasprit Bumrah's absence as a significant opportunity for other Indian bowlers to prove themselves and make an impact.

The India captain highlights the strategic importance of creating pressure and opportunities on subcontinent wickets, especially on days one and two.

Gill praises Galle as a unique and historic Test venue, noting its spectacular view with the beach and fort.

India captain Shubman Gill backed Devdutt Padikkal amid uncertainty over India's No. 3 position, stressing that young batters need time to establish themselves in Test cricket.

"Devdutt is someone who's been here before with India A and did really well. He's got all the skills and potential to succeed in this format," Gill said.

Gill On Bowling Strategy And Opportunities

The absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also left India with a relatively inexperienced bowling attack. Gill said it provides an opportunity for the other bowlers to step up.

"In any Test match, you have to keep trying different things to take wickets because the game itself can be a bit slow. Especially on subcontinent wickets, you have to create opportunities on days one and two when not much might be happening. You have to find ways to create pressure and not let the game slip away from you. Having creative fields is part of that. (Jasprit) Bumrah is not here, but I think it's a really good opportunity for some of the other bowlers to step up and make their mark on the series," he said.

Galle: A Historic And Picturesque Venue

The first Test will also be the 50th Test played at Galle, a venue Gill described as particularly picturesque.

"I think it has a really spectacular view, with the beach right next to it and the fort in front of the stadium. There aren't many stadiums in the world that have a view like this, so it's very special to be able to play in such a historic stadium," said Gill about the stadium.