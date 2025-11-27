Gaikwad, Rinku, Patidar back in Test mix after SA debacle

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad is believed to be the player, who can be a stable No 3 with an average of 45-plus in 43 first-class games. Photograph: BCCI

Specialist batters could be back in vogue in Indian Test cricket after the series whitewash against South Africa as the Ajit Agarakar-led selection panel recalibrates its approach towards crucial positions like the number three slot in the batting line-up.



The spot, which was sealed by the likes of Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara for a better part of the last three decades, is now up for grabs.



Karun Nair couldn't clinch it in England despite being given four Tests and Sai Sudharsan, with an average 27 across 11 innings, has shown that he is still very much a work in progress.



There are a lot of technical issues in his game, especially on the spin-friendly sub-continental tracks, and he needs time in domestic cricket and time with pathways team (India A) to get ready for Tests.



Test cricket isn't a place to correct elementary mistakes when stakes are very high and India have been learning this again and again in the most painful way possible.



There is a strong possibility that the selection committee will now seriously consider some of the seasoned domestic names to lend some solidity to the line-up going forward.



While doors are mostly shut on Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran, three battle-hardened domestic veterans Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar and Rinku Singh could keep the team management interested going forward.



Among the new crop of red-ball players Smaran Ravichandran (first-class average 78) and Yash Rathod (960 runs last Ranji season) have prolific numbers as middle-order batters.



"People might blame Ajit and his committee for not selecting Abhimanyu and Sarfaraz but then do the head coach (Gautam Gambhir) and new captain (Shubman Gill) have faith in their abilities? If not what will Ajit alone do?" asked a former selector told PTI.



But possibly time has come to once again go back to the drawing board and bank on specialists rather than placing faith in non-existent all-rounders.



"Let's be clear on one thing, Kapil Dev was the last world-class all-rounder and the last competent Test level all-rounder was Manoj Prabhakar, who could open batting and bowling.



"In case of Hardik (Pandya), his body didn't permit (him to carry on)," the former selector said.



"But Nitish Reddy is a bits and pieces guy. He can play at best T20s not even ODIs and Gautam needs to understand that," he added.



Reddy's batting average in 10 Tests is 26, largely due to that hundred in Australia, and he has bowled only 86 overs in 15 innings, which is not even six overs on an average.



The stats indicate that Reddy isn't proficient even in one of the two departments.



Those in Delhi cricket, who have seen Gambhir operate, know about his fascination for all-rounders.



"When Gauti (Gambhir) was Delhi captain, he liked the idea of all-rounders more than the actual all-rounders. Remember Manan Sharma? He was more of a left-arm spinner but Gauti made him bat No.3 for sometime before he was dumped for good," a former Delhi teammate recalled.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh enjoys a near-60 first-class average in 52 first-class games. Photograph: Rinku Singh/Instagram

At this point, the need of the hour for the Test team is a proper, tough number three and a reserve number five, who will give the team some solidity as and when required.



Ruturaj Gaikwad is believed to be the player, who can be a stable No 3 with an average of 45-plus in 43 first-class games.



He has already scored two hundreds and a 90-plus in Ranji Trophy this season, is a reasonably successful IPL captain, and having already played for India and looks like a man with the right mindset.



The second name is Rajat Patidar, whose first coming in Tests wasn't very encouraging. He was in the middle of a tremendous domestic season when he got injured but is expected to get fit in some time.



He already has a 45-plus average across 74 first-class games.



Last but not the least is Rinku Singh, who enjoys a near-60 first-class average in 52 first-class games.



But to pick these proven performers, who have played for India and are at the right age, Gambhir and Gill need to take a leap of faith.



The youth-only policy, at times, only looks good on paper as seen in the South Africa series where only Washington Sundar looked the part.

"You will be a fool if you take every Gauti statement at face value. He can be ruthless if there's non-performance. Before you know, you might see Sudharsan and Reddy fall by the wayside come 2026. He only backs performers," the former selector said.



When asked if he sees a Gaikwad, Patidar or Rinku making the cut, he quipped, "Sitting in November, you want me to second guess how Gauti's mind will work in August next year? Only a soothsayer can do that."