News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gag order for Pakistan cricket officials on India!

Gag order for Pakistan cricket officials on India!

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 21:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi chairs a board meeting at the PCB Headquarters. Photograph: PCB Official / X.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has advised his office and fellow colleagues to not issue any statements related to India's decision on sending its team for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

 

According to information gathered by PTI, the PCB chief has adopted a policy for himself and other officials about not commenting on the issue and allowing the ICC to handle the matter.

"That is why in recent days there is no comments or statement coming from either Naqvi or any other board official on what will happen if India doesn't send its team to Pakistan," one PCB insider said.

He said Naqvi had directed all concerned officials to keep on making preparations for the Champions Trophy assuming India will be sending its team.

"The PCB has sent the draft schedule and submitted all other documents including security plans for each team to the ICC now it is for the owners of the CT to convince India to send its team," the insider said.

He said Naqvi had made it clear he didn't want unnecessary controversies in mainstream or social media platforms on India and Pakistan cricket issue.

A venue inspection team from the ICC would be coming to Pakistan in September to have a final inspection of the three match venues, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi and the PCB's main priority right now is to ensure renovation work on the three stadiums.

"It is clear Naqvi doesn't want to show the PCB's cards on what will be the reaction of the board if India again refuses to send its team but behind closed doors after meetings with the government officials a strategy has been finalised," another source in Islamabad said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Heartbreak for India as Sat-Chi crash out of Olympics
Heartbreak for India as Sat-Chi crash out of Olympics
'He wouldn't let the tricolour down'
'He wouldn't let the tricolour down'
Pant vs Rahul: Here's what captain Rohit said...
Pant vs Rahul: Here's what captain Rohit said...
8 Indians in Russian forces dead; 63 seek exit: Govt
8 Indians in Russian forces dead; 63 seek exit: Govt
'States must exclude creamy layer from SC/ST quota'
'States must exclude creamy layer from SC/ST quota'
Olympics Badminton: Sen beats Prannoy; in quarters
Olympics Badminton: Sen beats Prannoy; in quarters
Sarabjot battled extreme pain before Olympics bronze
Sarabjot battled extreme pain before Olympics bronze

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics Badminton: Sen beats Prannoy; in quarters

Olympics Badminton: Sen beats Prannoy; in quarters

From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought

From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances