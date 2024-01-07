From YSRCP to Mumbai Indians: Rayudu's unexpected move

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ambati Rayudu/Instagram

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu recently clarified the swift exit from Andhra Pradesh's ruling party, YSRCP, just ten days after joining.

Rayudu, set to participate in the ILT20 tournament in Dubai with the Mumbai Indians, highlighted the necessity to distance himself from political affiliations during his cricket commitments.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Rayudu expressed, ‘I, Ambati Rayudu, will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from Jan 20th in Dubai. This requires me to be politically non-affiliated while playing professional sport.’

Rayudu officially joined the YSRCP on December 28, in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

However, on January 6, Rayudu decided to step back from politics, stating, ‘This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You.’