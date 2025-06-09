HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
From Yoga to Bollywood, T20 is America's next obsession

June 09, 2025 19:15 IST

T20 World Cup

IMAGE: General view of India fans in the stands before the match. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Indian-American businessman Sanjay Govil is convinced Twenty20 cricket can be the next big cultural import into the United States, following a trail blazed by yoga and Bollywood-style weddings.

Previous investors have held similar dreams of breaking into the U.S. sports league market, only to be thwarted by the nation's obsession with baseball, basketball and American football.

IT entrepreneur Govil, however, is confident that along with Microsoft's India-born CEO Satya Nadella and Silicon Valley's Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan he can embed the short, jazzy version of cricket deeply into the U.S. sporting landscape

"T20 leagues are the future," Govil, who owns Washington Freedom, one of the six franchises in the Major League Cricket (MLC), told Reuters.

 

"Like Yoga, like Bollywood weddings, things from India and it's crazy here."

"People here just love Indian wedding. When we have weddings in hotels, people just stop and watch. It's a spectacle, right?"

Although cricket originated in England, India is now its financial engine with a cash cow in named the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 competition, which has a brand value of $12 billion.

IPL franchises with deep pockets also own teams in leagues in England, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, West Indies and the United States.

The US featured in the first international cricket match, against Canada, in New York in 1844, but cricket remains very much a niche sport in the country.

The introduction of the MLC in 2023 and staging matches in last year's T20 World Cup have raised the game's profile.

Cricket returning to Olympics after a gap of 128 years at the 2028 Los Angeles Games will be "another big impetus", said Govil, who was born in Canada but grew up in New Delhi before moving to the U.S.

Govil, who also owns 50% stake in the Welsh Fire franchise of The Hundred tournament in England, said MLC franchises learned a lot from their interaction with IPL counterparts.

"One of the IPL owners came to my house and he educated me on how to build a team," he said.

The presence of India's marquee players in the MLC would have been the icing on the cake but Govil respects the Indian board's policy of not allowing its players to take part in leagues abroad.

"I'm sure they have some logic behind why they're doing what they're doing, and I respect that," he said. "I have to succeed in the cards which are dealt to me."

Govil knows that cricket in the U.S. cannot rely only on the Indian market or south Asian diasporas in order to be successful.

"We want to grow domestic talent. We cannot just rely on international players," he said.

"We also have to create our own market here, because we cannot just rely on Indian eyeballs watching our matches."

"We are in this for a long haul," Govil added. "We are making a lot of investments. We all have to have our own stadiums.

"Once we have like eight or nine stadiums, that's when you're going to really see cricket growing in the U.S."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
