From Two Grounds to Ranji Glory: J&K's Journey to the Top

'Each generation has gone through the hardships and the fruit of labour can't taste sweeter than this.'

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir are on the brink of a historic Ranji Trophy title victory. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Just when Yudhvir Singh got the final wicket in Karnataka's first innings, I couldn't stop smiling. Jammu and Kashmir are now all set to become Ranji Trophy champions on Saturday. It is not a dream anymore but a reality. It has taken us nearly seven decades to be called 'National Champions' and finally the wait is over.

Key Points J&K set to become Ranji Trophy champions after nearly seven decades.

Former captain Parvez Rasool reflects on the region’s long journey from participation to competition.

Tribute paid to Bishan Singh Bedi for instilling a competitive mindset.

We have all waited for this day for the past a decade and and a half since the time J&K started becoming more than a decent competitive side.

There were quarter-final appearances even under my captaincy, we have beaten a very strong Mumbai side but what Auqib Nabi has done for us, it is beyond imagination.

This is a kind of performance which no one can ignore and I think the day is not too far away when he would be donning the India colours.

But not just Auqib, credit goes to everyone, from skipper Paras Dogra, head coach Ajay Sharma, players like Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Pundir, Sunil Kumar, Abdul Samad. Everyone deserves credit.

IMAGE: Former Jammu and Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool, the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India. Photograph: BCCI

So how big is this Ranji Trophy triumph for Jammu and Kashmir? If anyone asks me this question, I will just state one fact and it will become clear. Jammu and Kashmir team has been playing domestic cricket for 67 years and yet we only have two proper first-class level cricket grounds in both Jammu and the Valley.

Auqib's house is another 40 kilometres interior from my home.

I still remember those days when for U-16 or U-19 trials, we would have to travel 100 kilometres (up and down) everyday. From my place in Bijbehara, I used to take an early morning bus and take the evening bus back. There has been days when the bus driver and conductor would refuse to let us take a ride simply because we had huge kitbags which would be an issue for other passengers.

Each generation has gone through the hardships and the fruit of labour can't taste sweeter than this.

Today is the day to remember late Bishan Singh Bedi

IMAGE: Late Bishan Singh Bedi was instrumental in Jammu and Kashmir becoming a force in domestic cricket. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

But as we celebrate the greatest moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir cricket, it is only fair that we should remember everyone who contributed for the growth of the region's cricket with a sense of gratitude.

Today is the day to remember late Bishan Singh Bedi, who was the first to sow the seeds of competitiveness.

Bedi sir was a hard taskmaster and someone who first told us that we need to compete, not just participate. There was a time when J&K team would just go, lose every game and come back. It was a defeatist mindset that required a change and who would have been a better person than a world class performer, a former India captain, who told us that we have the talent required to take on top domestic teams.

Bedi sir didn't entertain politics

Bedi sir didn't entertain politics of any kind on the field. There was a time when factionalism was at its peak. Once there were two J&K teams that arrived for a BCCI game. But Bedi sir would always tell us that "your job is to focus on your game and not worry about all these outside things. Just concentrate on being the best player that you can."

The age-group level camps unearthed a lot of talented players, who represented the state team.

After Bedi sir, Sunil Joshi sir also did a great job for a brief period as we beat Mumbai for the first time when he was the coach. Irfan bhai (Pathan) also worked a lot in grooming players during his time as a player-cum-mentor.

Auqib's calmness is his strength

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi Dar acknowledges the crowd after his five-wicket haul to help dismiss Karnataka for 293 on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

As far as Auqib is concerned, it feels great that he has come this far. I was the skipper back in 2018 when we picked him for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was brilliant at the age group level and entered the senior team riding on a brilliant season. In fact, we heard about him for the first time when he scored a century at the age-group level.

The best part about Auqib is his calmness. 'Just do your work and go home' is his mantra. He is very introvert, would seldom speak but always understood what the captain wants. If someone picks up 26 wickets in quarter-final, semi-final and final, he has got to be special. His batting is way better than a normal tail-end slogger. He is a proper number eight in any team.

This victory will surely allow kids from the region to dream big. This is just the start.