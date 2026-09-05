Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has what it takes to rule world cricket: Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth backs 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to become a world cricket superstar, citing his fearless batting, Duleep Trophy heroics, IPL dominance and potential across all three formats.

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former India opener Kris Srikkanth calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a potential world cricket superstar.

Sooryavanshi's fearless batting wins Srikkanth's backing for Test, ODI and T20I success.

The 15-year-old became the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy history.

Sooryavanshi has already impressed in U-19, IPL, domestic and international cricket.

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth has backed teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to become a major force in world cricket, saying the youngster has the ability to succeed across all three formats.

At 15, Sooryavanshi has already built an impressive record. He recently became the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history, achieving the feat at 15 years and 157 days and breaking a 57-year-old record.

Strong Comeback in Duleep Trophy

After failing with the bat in East Zone's quarterfinal win over North East Zone, Sooryavanshi responded strongly in the semifinal against Central Zone.

He smashed 92 off 81 balls in the first innings and added a vital 40 in the final innings as East Zone secured a four-wicket win to reach the final.

Srikkanth, speaking on his YouTube channel, said the youngster could become a superstar if he is guided and developed properly.

"He's playing outstandingly well and must be encouraged. If he's moulded properly, he'll be a superstar in the making. He'll bring Test cricket back to its glory. Everyone watched the Duleep Trophy because of him. Even my wife is watching because of him. He'll be a big asset going forward for World cricket," he said.

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'He Can Play Every Level'

Srikkanth also backed Sooryavanshi to thrive at the highest level and praised his fearless batting against bowlers in red-ball cricket.

"He played incredibly well. How can people even doubt whether this boy on whether he is capable of playing higher-level cricket? He can play every level of cricket, and he is going to rule world cricket shortly in all formats. He's smashing medium pacers with no worries for straight sixes in red-ball cricket. He's toying with the bowlers," Srikkanth added.

Sooryavanshi recently scored 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe and won his maiden Player of the Series award as India completed a 3-0 sweep.

Record-Breaking IPL Season

The teenager made his India debut in the T20I series against England, becoming the country's youngest player to play international cricket.

His debut followed a sensational IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals, where he scored 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30.

He hit one century and five fifties and finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with a record 72 sixes.

U-19 Success Adds to Promise

Sooryavanshi had earlier starred at the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, scoring 439 runs and winning the Player of the Tournament award.

His rapid rise across age-group, franchise, domestic and international cricket has strengthened the belief that he could become one of India's biggest batting stars in the years ahead.