From success to setbacks, Gautam Gambhir takes stock of his two years at India's helm

Gautam Gambhir reflects on two years as India coach, accepting successes and failures, praising four captains for their team-first approach, and backing Shubman Gill’s leadership future.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir has had a mixed record for India since taking over as head coach in July 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gambhir accepts both success and failure during his two-year tenure as India coach, describing the period as a mix of highs and lows across formats.

His relationship with Rohit Sharma extends beyond cricketing roles, with Gambhir saying their shared playing history has helped build mutual understanding.

Gambhir praised all four captains he has worked with — Rohit, Suryakumar, Gill and Iyer — for consistently putting the team ahead of themselves.

Gill earned special praise for his Test leadership in England, with Gambhir backing the young captain to achieve greater success in the coming years.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has described his two years in charge as a mix of successes and setbacks, saying he accepts both as part of the responsibility of leading the national team.

India are set to begin a long home season with a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against the West Indies from September 27.

Shubman Gill will captain the ODIs, Shreyas Iyer will lead the T20Is, while Shai Hope will captain the visitors.

‘I've Had My Share of Ups and Downs’

Reflecting on his tenure, Gambhir said the past two years had brought both success and failure across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He said taking responsibility for India inevitably comes with highs and lows and that he would cherish his successes while accepting his failures.

"The two years didn't pass in the blink of an eye. I think I've had my own share of ups and downs. I've had my own failures and successes. But again, I've always believed that when you take up that kind of responsibility, there will always be ups and downs," Gambhir said on JioStar.

"So, whether it was Test cricket, whether it is one-day cricket or T20 cricket, yes, I've had success, which obviously I will always cherish, but I've had my share of failures as well. Which, again, I accept with both hands," the former opener added.

Rohit Relationship Built Beyond Roles

Gambhir also spoke about his long-standing relationship with former captain Rohit Sharma, saying their bond goes back to their playing days and extends beyond the coach-captain relationship.

He said the two may have different views at times, but their decisions are ultimately driven by what they believe is best for Indian cricket.

"Rohit and my relationship wasn't just of captain and coach. When Rohit came into the team, I was a senior player at that time, so Rohit and my relationship is from back then. Rohit has known me since then. So, often when you have played together, things become very easy," he said.

"And in fact, he knows my thinking; I know his thinking. Because tomorrow I might have some other thinking, the captain might have some other thinking, but ultimately, whatever is in the best interest of the team, if that's the final decision, then nothing can be better than that."

Four Captains, One Team-First Approach

Gambhir praised the approach of the four captains he has worked with — Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

While their styles, ideas and reading of the game may differ, Gambhir said their common focus on putting the team ahead of themselves has made his job easier.

“I have worked with four captains, Rohit, Surya, now with Shubman and Shreyas. All the captains I’ve worked with, everyone’s first intention has always been team first.

"And I am very fortunate that I have worked with four such people who have always put the team ahead of themselves. Ideology can change, your thinking can change, your perspective on reading the game can change, but as long as your intention is right, it makes life a lot easier for any support staff.

"It started with Rohit, and when Surya became captain for T20, it was a different experience with both of them.

"With Shreyas, I had worked with him in KKR. Before that, when I handed over my captaincy to Shreyas in 2018 for Delhi, I felt that he had that leadership quality. Now, I have got the opportunity to work with him again."

Gill Earns Praise for England Challenge

Gambhir also backed Gill after the young captain’s handling of the five-Test series in England.

He said taking charge of a five-Test tour of England was a major challenge for a young captain but praised the way Gill responded, saying he expects to see the best of him in the coming years.

"With Shubman, he is young. If you get captaincy on a tour of England, that too in five Test matches, and if you push someone into the deep sea, either you will swim out really well or you will drown. But the way Shubman has handled Test cricket, it has been brilliant, and I think we will see the best of Shubman in the coming years," Gambhir added.

West Indies Series Opens Long Home Season

The West Indies series will launch India’s 2026-27 home campaign, with three ODIs followed by five T20Is across Indian venues.