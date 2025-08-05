HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » From sidekick to showstopper, Siraj reinvents himself in England

From sidekick to showstopper, Siraj reinvents himself in England

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 05, 2025 16:43 IST

x

Mohammed Siraj not only survived the rigour of playing five Tests in a row but was also unrelenting whenever he had the ball in his hand.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Playing all five Tests, Mohammed Siraj bowled a staggering 185-odd overs in the series claiming 23 wickets and drawing 283 false shots -- edges or misses. Photographs: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj landed in England as Jasprit Bumrah's trusted sidekick and then produced a stellar display across five gruelling Tests to prove that he possesses both the heart and the craft to lead India's pace battery.

India arrived with a depleted attack after veteran seamer Mohammed Shami was deemed unfit for the tour and pace spearhead Bumrah available only for three of the five Tests as part of his workload management.

It meant Siraj had to shoulder a bigger responsibility and the 31-year-old responded with a lion-hearted effort -- playing all five Tests and finishing the series as its highest wicket-taker.

Thanks largely to his never-say-die attitude, India drew the series 2-2, winning in Birmingham and at The Oval -- incidentally matches that Bumrah sat out.

Siraj bowled a staggering 185-odd overs in the series claiming 23 wickets and drawing 283 false shots -- edges or misses -- according to data and analytics provider CricViz.

England coach Brendon McCullum was among those impressed by Siraj's tireless aggression.

"You got to tip your cap sometimes," McCullum told Test Match Special after Siraj fashioned India's thrilling six-run win in the series finale on Monday.

"A guy playing his fifth Test match (of the series), bowling 30 overs, bowling 90 miles-an-hour in the 30th over to take five wickets to get the job done - fair play."

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj not only survived the rigour of playing five Tests in a row but was also unrelenting whenever he had the ball in his hand, regardless of the stage of the match.

It prompted England batting mainstay Joe Root to call Siraj a "real warrior" while former India captain Virat Kohli singled out the bowler for his relentless aggression.

 

"Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him," Kohli said on X.

Siraj, who won the player of the match award at The Oval, did not fuss about his workload and said his "body is fine".

"(Whether) you bowl the sixth over or the ninth over, I don't care," he told reporters on Monday.

"I believe you bowl every ball for your country, not for yourself. (When) you play for the country, give it everything."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

England V India 2025 Will Be Talked About For Years
England V India 2025 Will Be Talked About For Years
From Setback To Stardom: Siraj's Life Lessons
From Setback To Stardom: Siraj's Life Lessons
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

webstory image 3

Could SRK Have Won A National Award For These Films?

VIDEOS

CBI searched children's belongings but found nothing: Satyendra Jain2:57

CBI searched children's belongings but found nothing:...

'SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian': Priyanka Gandhi0:16

'SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian': Priyanka...

Uttarkashi cloudburst havoc: Flash floods swallow homes0:51

Uttarkashi cloudburst havoc: Flash floods swallow homes

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD