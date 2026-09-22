Home » Cricket » From Rohtas to Japan: Meet Abhishek Anand, Bihar's unlikely cricket export

Bihar-born Abhishek Anand’s journey from tennis-ball cricket and IIT Kanpur to Japan’s national team has culminated in a historic opportunity to face India on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Abhishek Anand moved to Japan after securing an IT job through campus placement and later joined the Tokyo Falcons Cricket Club. Photograph: Screengrab via ANI Videos/X

Key Points Bihar-born Abhishek Anand has progressed from tennis-ball cricket in Rohtas to representing Japan’s national cricket team.

His consistent club performances earned him a place in the Japan national team, setting up an unexpected chance to play against India.

Japan’s T20I against India is part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of India-Japan diplomatic relations and preparations for the 2026 Asian Games.

Bihar-born Abhishek Anand will be at the centre of a remarkable story when Japan face India in a historic one-off T20I on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has gone from playing tennis-ball cricket in Rohtas to representing Japan after moving to the country for work.

Anand, who studied IT at IIT Kanpur at his parents’ insistence, said he is grateful to have turned his passion for cricket into an opportunity to play at the international level.

"I often reflect on the fact that I’m following my passion, and I hope that one day I’ll get the chance to play against India. I never imagined I’d get the chance to play against India so soon," Anand told ANI.

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From IIT Kanpur to Tokyo Falcons

Anand moved to Japan after receiving a job offer from a Japanese company through campus placement. He joined the Tokyo Falcons Cricket Club and began playing with a leather ball more seriously.

"My journey started with short-ball cricket in Bihar during my childhood. At the same time, my parents wanted me to pursue a career in a professional field, so I studied IT. After entering the IT sector, I began playing professionally with a leather ball and started taking the sport seriously.

"During my final year, I received a job offer from a Japanese company through campus placement. I decided to move to Japan and explore cricketing opportunities there," he said.

His consistent performances at club level eventually earned him a call-up to the Japan national team, completing an unlikely journey that began with informal cricket in Bihar.

"I joined a local club, the Tokyo Falcons Cricket Club, and performed consistently. Eventually, I was called up to the Japanese national team," he added.

Historic Stage Against India

Japan will host India in the Suzuki Cup clash, which is being used by both teams to prepare for the men’s cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games.

The match also forms part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, giving Anand an especially significant occasion to face the country where his cricket journey began.