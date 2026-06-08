From Rajasthan to record books: Suthar shines on Test debut

Manav Suthar starred on Test debut with figures of 6 for 33 as India bowled out Afghanistan for 152 and enforced the follow-on. The Rajasthan spinner registered the second-best bowling figures by an Indian on Test debut.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar acknowledges the fans after picking six wickets on debut. Photograph: BCCI

Manav Suthar produced a debut to remember as the left-arm spinner claimed six wickets to bowl Afghanistan out for 152 and put India in complete control of the one-off Test in Mullanpur on Monday.

The 23-year-old Rajasthan all-rounder finished with outstanding figures of 6 for 33 from 22 overs, becoming only the 10th Indian bowler and the seventh spinner from the country to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Key Points The left-arm spinner became only the 10th Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

His figures are the second-best by an Indian on Test debut after Narendra Hirwani's 8/61 in 1988.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 152 after resuming on 113/5.

India secured a 412-run first-innings lead and enforced the follow-on.

His spell not only helped India secure a massive 412-run first-innings lead but also earned him a place in the record books. Suthar's figures are now the second-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut, behind only Narendra Hirwani's legendary 8 for 61 against the West Indies in Chennai in 1988.

Resuming the day at 113 for 5, Afghanistan needed a strong lower-order effort to avoid a collapse. Instead, they ran into a relentless Indian attack.

Prasidh Krishna struck early, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai for a duck, before Suthar took centre stage. The spinner removed Sharafuddin Ashraf for 11 and then produced a crucial breakthrough by ending Rahmat Shah's resistance. Rahmat was Afghanistan's standout batter, scoring a gritty 60 in an innings otherwise dominated by Indian bowlers.

Suthar continued to tighten his grip on the contest, trapping Mohammad Saleem Safi leg-before to complete a memorable five-wicket haul before claiming another wicket to finish with six.

Afghanistan's innings lasted just 58.4 overs as India wrapped up a commanding lead and immediately enforced the follow-on. As Suthar walked off the field, head coach Gautam Gambhir and members of the support staff applauded the youngster's remarkable effort.

The performance was the latest reward for years of consistency in domestic cricket. Suthar entered the match with 129 wickets from 29 first-class games at an average of 25.76, while also scoring 1,026 runs.

Although he played only three Ranji Trophy matches last season, he picked up 18 wickets, including an eight-wicket match haul against Chhattisgarh. He also underlined his all-round credentials with a century and seven wickets against Himachal Pradesh and further strengthened his case for national selection with an eight-wicket haul against Australia A.

On Monday, Suthar took the biggest step of his career yet, delivering one of the finest debut performances by an Indian spinner and firmly establishing himself as a name to watch in India's Test future.