From Miller Catch To WC Glory: Surya Reflects On Dream Run

Suryakumar Yadav says his famous catch to dismiss David Miller in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final changed his life as India created history by defending the title in 2026.

IMAGE: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav poses with the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 trophy after the team's win over New Zealand in the final match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following India's historic triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026, skipper Suryakumar Yadav credited the famous catch of South African batsman David Miller in the 2024 T20 World Cup for changing his fortunes.

Suryakumar grabbed a match-winning catch, a stunning boundary-rope grab to dismiss Miller in the final over, of the 2024 T20 World Cup final. to remove the final hurdle and help India win the tournament.

Key Points The catch at Barbados helped India win the 2024 title and marked a turning point in Surya’s career before he became captain.

Surya said the team’s goal was to break the “no home team wins” jinx and win the World Cup in India.

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home, the first to win back-to-back titles, and the first to win it three times (2007, 2024, 2026).



Running from long-off, he caught the ball, threw it up as his momentum carried him over the boundary, and stepped back onto the playing field to complete the catch.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav takes the catch to dismiss South Africa's David Miller in the T20 World Cup 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"It has been a great journey. Criticism is a part of life. You can't run away from it. Because if you do good, people will say good, if you don't do good, people won't say good. It's a simple thing; you need to understand this. And this is a part of a sportsman's life," Suryakumar told the reporters after the match.

"But the journey of 23, then we went to 2024, we won there in Barbados. That catch changed my life completely. Because that was a moment of the tournament. And then after that, when I started leading this amazing team, it was a very special feeling because I knew that we were going to play the World Cup in India after two years. And no team has ever won in India. And when you play the T20 World Cup or any tournament in India, there is a different vibe, a different excitement," the Indian captain said.

'I told everyone to enjoy expectations'

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup final. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Talking of how he motivated his teammates to defend the T20 World Cup crown, Surya said: "So I started telling everyone when we started playing bilaterally that you should be excited that when you play in India in the T20 World Cup, people will have expectations from you, they will talk to you, and you will enjoy it more.

"So with that excitement, we started that journey. And the way we played in the T20 World Cup, the way we wanted to play, and the way we won this trophy, that is the part of that excitement. So it has been a very beautiful journey. And hopefully, this continues," Suryakumar added.

A dominant batting show by the top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, and later fiery spells by Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel, helped Team India make history, beating New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Suryakumar also said India's approach was to win the World Cup on home turf, breaking the "no home team wins" curse.

'We peaked against West Indies at Eden Gardens'

He emphasised sticking to their process and routine, which paid off. Yadav felt the team clicked after the Zimbabwe match in Chennai, and their confidence soared after a strong game in Eden Gardens against the West Indies.

"When we started the tournament, we thought we wanted to win the World Cup in India. Because many people were saying that no home team has ever won the World Cup. There has never been a back-to-back. So when you go to a tournament, you think that you want to win the tournament. But at the same time, it is important to know the process and routine of how you will win it.

"So I told everyone that we will play like we have been playing for the last 1-1.5 years. We will try to play the ICC tournament as well. And when we played in Chennai against Zimbabwe, I felt that we had started playing a different brand of cricket. I understood a little bit about how to play going forward. And when I played a virtual knock-out game in Eden Gardens, I felt that there was a different level of confidence in this team. Because everyone was enjoying cricket. But we started at the turning point, the peak point, we started then," he added.

