From IPL Unsold to Vijay Hazare Hero: Vidarbha's Atharva Taide

IMAGE: Atharva Taide's third List A century powered Vidarbha to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Vidarbha's Atharva Taide, who slammed a match-winning century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra on Sunday, said he relishes performing for his team in big games.



Taide dominated with the bat, as the 25-year-old smashed a brilliant 128, hitting 15 fours and three sixes in his 118-ball knock.



The left-hander brought his century from 97 balls in the 31st over, pulling pacer Chirag Jani to fine leg for a single.



He milked the Saurashtra bowlers in the gap for ones and twos in the middle overs, while also playing a few lovely drives through the covers and a few powerful sixes over midwicket.



Taide looked in complete control as he brought up his fifty from 66 balls, before shifting gears to increase the tempo. He smashed his next 50 runs from just 31 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, to bring up his third century in List A cricket.



He combined with Yash Rathod (54) to add 133 runs for the second wicket in 18 overs, as Vidarbha posted a healthy 317/8 in their 50 overs.



The Vidarbha bowlers then came up with a clinical showing with the ball, chipping away at the wickets to bowl out Saurashtra for 279 in 48.5 overs.

'I want to give my best in the big games'

This was Vidarbha's maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy, having lost in the final last year to Karnataka.



"Final is such a moment where the world watches. My mindset has been how can I give my best in the big games," said Taide, who went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction.



"After dominating Under-16 and Under-19, there was a small tweak in my game which I worked on thanks to my seniors and the coaching staff."



Taide, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, went unsold in the IPL 2026 mini auction in December.



The left-hander revealed how he was keen to make a difference with the bat in the absence of senior pro Dhruv Shorey, who was ruled out of the final with injury.



"Shorey, who has been one of our best batters, was unavailable today and the responsibility was on my shoulders to bat deep, at least till the 45th over and though I could not do that, there was a good platform set. We spoke about giving everything and not leaving anything for this game, we didn't want a repeat of last year because we know that feeling (after losing in the final last year," he added.



