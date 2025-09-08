From desk jobs to Asia Cup, Oman's inspiring story

'Most boys worked in offices and then managed cricket on the side.'

IMAGE: Captain Jatinder Singh and all-rounder Sufyan Mehmood carry not just Oman's hopes but also the story of a nation determined to carve its place in world cricket. Photograph: Oman Cricket/X

From long days at office desks to late evenings on cement pitches, Oman's cricketers have fought a battle few noticed beyond their own dressing room.



That constant hustle now takes them to the Asia Cup, where captain Jatinder Singh and all-rounder Sufyan Mehmood carry not just their team's hopes but also the story of a nation determined to carve its place in world cricket.



"When we started, our primary job was to get a job; cricket was secondary for us," Jatinder told PTI.



"Most boys worked in offices and then managed cricket on the side. But will say now that it's a dream come true to represent Oman in the Asia Cup. 0ur camp is really excited and looking forward to the tournament", he added.



Jatinder spoke more his early struggles of playing cricket in Oman.



"Initially, we never had turf grounds. We started on cement wickets, then moved to astro turfs in 2008, and only in 2011 got a proper turf ground. There were times I thought, why am I putting in so much without results? But the hunger and passion kept us going," said the skipper.



That harsh reality meant many talented players walked away. But those who stayed on like Jatinder and Sufyan, carried the torch.



Jatinder, 36, has scored 1,704 runs in 36 ODIs with four centuries and a best of 118 not out, alongside 1120 T20I runs at a strike rate above 115. Sufyan, 34, has featured in eight ODIs, scoring 107 runs with a top score of 72 and taking six wickets at 24.50.



For Sufyan, the resistance came from home.



"When I joined the national team, my parents told me Oman cricket had no future and I should focus on studies and work. But the self-belief was always there. The hunger to play kept me going. When we made it to the 2016 World Cup, I felt all our hard work had paid off," he said.



In 2015, Oman gained T20I status by defeating Namibia in the World T20 Qualifier, paving the way for their maiden global appearance the following year. In the 2016 World T20, they stunned Ireland in their opening match before rain spoiled their game against the Netherlands and a defeat to Bangladesh ended their run. That World Cup debut proved to be the turning point.



"After our 2016 T20 World Cup campaign the journey truly started. Discipline, professionalism, coaching, everything changed. Players started enjoying the game more. Fast forward to 2025, now the team is hungrier than ever," Jatinder said.



Now the challenge is bigger than ever, with Oman drawn alongside India, Pakistan and UAE in group A.



"We want to play fearless cricket. At least we will know where we stand because we hardly get chances against top teams. It is a golden opportunity," Jatinder explained.



For Oman, the highlight of the Asia Cup will be standing across from world champions India. A chance to measure themselves against the very best.

When asked which Indian stars he looks up to, Jatinder was quick to name a few in "Shubman Gill, Surya paaji (Suryakumar Yadav), Abhishek paaji (Abhishek Sharma), — Arshdeep (Singh), Tilak Varma."



For Sufyan, the admiration was for none other than star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.



"The way he handles both batting and bowling. But honestly, I'd like to learn from most of the Indian team -- how they prepare, how they handle pressure. Every moment with them will be a learning."



Beyond the tournament, Oman cricket is focused on building a sustainable future. With deputy head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni spearheading structured programs in schools, efforts are underway to introduce cricket to a wider pool of young Omanis despite football's dominance.



"Cricket takes time, effort and equipment to popularise, but the work is underway," Jatinder said.



"The academy coaches are visiting schools, teaching the basics, and nurturing talent from a young age. The goal is to create a pipeline of skilled players who can carry Oman cricket forward for years to come."