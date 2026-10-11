From cricketer to BCCI secretary: Book chronicles Sanjay Jagdale's remarkable journey

Sunil Gavaskar launched ‘Rag Rag Mein Cricket’, chronicling Sanjay Jagdale’s journey from cricketer to coach, selector and administrator, while praising his lifelong, invaluable contribution to Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar unveils 'Sanjay Jagdale: Rag Rag Mein Cricket' in Indore on Sunday. Photograph: X

Key Points Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar launched Rag Rag Mein Cricket in Indore, chronicling Sanjay Jagdale’s life and contribution to cricket.

Gavaskar praised Jagdale’s service as a player, coach, selector and administrator, calling it unparalleled and commendable.

Jagdale recalled his friendship with Gavaskar, which began with school cricket in 1965, and described him as an all-time great red-ball cricketer.

Authored by Kiran Waikar and Sunil Dudhale, the book covers Jagdale’s journey through the MPCA and BCCI, including his work to improve cricket and player facilities.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday launched Rag Rag Mein Cricket, a book documenting the life and career of former cricketer, BCCI selector and administrator Sanjay Jagdale, in Indore.

Authored by Kiran Waikar and Sunil Dudhale, the book traces Jagdale’s journey from a player to a coach, selector and administrator, highlighting his contribution to the development of Indian cricket.

At the launch, Gavaskar praised Jagdale’s service to the game, describing his contribution across different roles as unparalleled and commendable.

"You don’t necessarily have to be a batter or a bowler to serve cricket. He was an all-rounder on the field, but truly became an all-rounder by becoming a coach, a selector, an administrator and a player. Very few people get that kind of opportunity," Gavaskar said.

He congratulated Jagdale for his continued service to cricket and commended the authors for documenting his journey.

Friendship Began on the School Cricket Field

Jagdale recalled his long-standing friendship with Gavaskar, which began with school cricket in 1965. The two played against each other in the Cooch Behar Trophy before sharing the field in school and college cricket, the Ranji Trophy, Indian Universities matches overseas and the Duleep Trophy.

Calling Gavaskar an all-time great red-ball cricketer, Jagdale said players of his calibre emerge only once in a long time.

Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Kohli Among Rare Cricketing Greats

He placed Gavaskar alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli among the exceptional talents India has produced.

"Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sunil Gavaskar are born once in a long time. Such players do not come along every day," Jagdale said.

Jagdale's Journey From Cricketer to BCCI Secretary

Waikar said the book covers Jagdale’s career from his playing days to coaching and selection roles, followed by his stints in administration with the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Jagdale, who had little initial interest in administration, took charge of the MPCA after the cancellation of the 1997 India-Sri Lanka international match in Indore.

He later joined the BCCI as joint secretary before becoming its secretary.

The book details his work in both organisations, including efforts to improve cricket and provide players with better facilities. Waikar said its title reflects Jagdale’s deep and enduring passion for the game.

"He talks about cricket all day long. How the game can be improved and how players can be given better facilities are among the subjects covered in the book," Waikar said.