From cocky teenager to cricket icon: Steyn revisits his first impression of Kohli

Dale Steyn recalled dismissing a young Virat Kohli as cocky during the 2008 U-19 World Cup before bonding at RCB and witnessing his influence transform the team's batting approach.

IMAGE: According Dale Steyn, Virat Kohli led RCB's changing batting culture, forcing senior players, including Rahul Dravid, to become more aggressive and raise their standards. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dale Steyn recalled his first impression of a young Virat Kohli during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup final, describing him as a cocky youngster.

The former South African pacer said they developed a strong friendship at RCB, bonding over restaurants, burgers and music in Bengaluru.

Steyn felt Kohli was immensely talented but needed direction before Ray Jennings arrived and transformed the team's approach.

Virat Kohli's confidence was evident long before he became one of cricket's biggest stars.

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn remembers being less than impressed by the youngster's swagger during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, only to discover a talented cricketer with whom he shared a strong off-field bond at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Speaking alongside Faf du Plessis on ESPNcricinfo's 'Cricketers on Cricketers', Steyn recalled his first glimpse of Kohli during India's Under-19 World Cup final against South Africa.

The young Indian's celebrations caught his attention, prompting him to wonder who the 'cocky little' youngster was. He was soon to find out that Kohli would become his teammate at RCB.

Steyn, who represented the franchise during its first three IPL seasons from 2008 to 2010, said the two quickly discovered common interests. They regularly explored Bengaluru's restaurants, with Hard Rock Cafe a favourite for its music, burgers and relaxed atmosphere.

"That is the one thing about Virat that I have always appreciated, and I have loved, is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. I remember watching India beat South Africa U-19s in the (2008) World Cup, and India stormed the field. And I saw this kid, and I was like, who's this cocky little bloody s***? You know? And the next thing I find out, he's actually in my team," said Steyn.

"He is with us at RCB. And I'm like, oh my goodness. I gotta deal with this little guy, you know? Anyway, it turns out when I met him, we had a lot of common interests. We were young, and we enjoyed a little bit of an off-the-field kind of enjoyment in life. We used to go to all the restaurants and stuff that Bangalore had to offer - Hard Rock Cafe was a particular favourite. There was good music and there were burgers and everything like that.

"So, we hung out quite a lot. He was a normal T-shirt and shorts with the flip-flops kind of guy. Then the sponsors rolled in," Steyn recalled, adding that Kohli was clearly talented but needed a little direction in his early years.

Jennings' Arrival Changed the Approach

Steyn also credited former RCB coach Ray Jennings with bringing greater discipline and a fresh approach to the team's cricket. Jennings, who took charge in 2012, pushed the players to raise their standards and adapt to the changing demands of the game.

Kohli, according to Steyn, was at the forefront of that transition. His growing influence in the batting order forced the other players to rethink their approach and raise their game.

Steyn pointed to Rahul Dravid as an example of a senior player who adapted his batting to become more aggressive.

"And when Ray came in year two, he started to whip a lot of the guys in line. I think some of the older guys also knew that the game needed to be played in a different way. Virat was at the forefront of the way that the game needed to be played. And you look at a guy like Rahul (Dravid), and Rahul managed to change his game to be a little bit more aggressive," recalled the Proteas legend.

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Kohli Set the Benchmark

The South African felt Kohli's emergence and commanding presence in the middle order played a significant role in that shift.

He also recalled how players batting at No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 had to improve their performances to match the intensity Kohli brought to the nets.

"I think that had a lot to do with the way that Virat was kind of coming in, and commanding a spot in that middle order. So the guys, you know, (Nos.) 3, 4, 5, and 6 had to really up their game because of the way that Virat was doing things in the nets. And we kind of felt like if the game's going to go in a particular direction, it is going to go in this direction," he signed off.