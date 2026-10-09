From 5/2 To 250! How Hope, Rutherford Pulled Off WI's Epic Chase

Shai Hope's magnificent unbeaten century led West Indies to a historic T20 International victory over India in Ranchi, successfully chasing down a formidable target of 250 runs to level the five-match series.

SCORECARD: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Ranchi

IMAGE: Shai Hope celebrates his century against India. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points West Indies achieved their highest successful chase in T20 internationals, overhauling a target of 250 against India.

Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 runs off 45 deliveries, anchoring the record-breaking chase.

Sherfane Rutherford contributed a blistering 84 off 37 balls, forming a crucial 120-run partnership with Hope.

India's innings was bolstered by Sanju Samson's 82 off 41 balls and a late surge from Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma.

The victory levels the five-match T20I series at 1-1, with the next match scheduled for Sunday in Indore.

Shai Hope struck a century as West Indies completed their highest successful chase in T20 internationals, overhauling a target of 250 to beat India by six wickets on Friday in Ranchi and level the five-match series at 1-1.

The visitors completed the second-highest successful run chase in men's T20 international history, surpassed only by South Africa's pursuit of 259 against West Indies in 2023.

West Indies' Record-Breaking Chase

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer congratulates Shai Hope after the West Indies skipper's match-winning century against India. Photograph: BCCI/X

Chasing a daunting target, West Indies were rocked early when paceman Mayank Yadav removed Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer with successive deliveries in the opening over and later dismissed Rovman Powell for 24.

Hope and Sherfane Rutherford turned the match on its head with a blistering 120-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Rutherford survived on 38 when Yadav spilled a straightforward chance at short fine leg and capitalised on the reprieve, hammering 84 off 37 balls before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.

Hope Anchors the Innings

Hope remained unfazed, anchoring the chase while maintaining the required rate, and combined with Romario Shepherd to guide West Indies home with nine balls to spare. Hope was unbeaten on 102 from 45 deliveries.

India's Strong Batting Performance

IMAGE: Sanju Samson smashed nine fours and four sixes in his explosive 82 off 41 balls against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Samson's 41-ball 82 underpinned India's total after he and Abhishek Sharma raced to 42 in less than four overs for the opening wicket.

Chase halted the early surge by dismissing Sharma and later removed Kishan for 43 and Shivam Dube, while Shamar Springer struck with the key wicket of Samson.

India accelerated again at the death through Iyer and Tilak Varma, who put on 83 runs from 32 balls, with Iyer making 40 before falling off the penultimate delivery as the hosts finished on 249-5.

The teams meet again in the third T20 in Indore on Sunday.