From 2007 Glory to 2022 Drama: Rohit Revisits India-Pak T20 WC Memories

Former India captain Rohit Sharma described the 2007 T20 World Cup games as his favourite T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli slammed a match-winning 82 not out off 53 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes, in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. on October 22, 2022. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Former Indian skipper and the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Rohit Sharma, reflected on the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan, highlighting key moments that have defined their encounters since the tournament's inception in 2007.

He has featured in every India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match up to the 2026 edition. He recalled the dramatic 2022 T20 World Cup match at the MCG as one of the greatest games he has been part of.

Up until the 2026 fixture, Rohit Sharma had featured in every single India-Pakistan contest at the T20 World Cup. From a young player in 2007 to eventually captaining India to two famous victories against their arch-rivals in 2022 and 2024, the former opener has enjoyed a storied run in this iconic rivalry.

Looking back on those moments, Rohit relives the memories fondly, describing the 2007 T20 World Cup games as his favourite T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan.

'In 2007, both the World Cup games were special'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates with teammates after beating Pakistan in the group match via a bowl out at the 2007 World Cup. Photograph: Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

"My favourite T20 World Cup match against Pakistan was definitely the final we played. Nothing can beat that. We went on to win the World Cup," Rohit said in a chat with the ICC as he reminisced.

In the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007, India and Pakistan met twice, their league-stage encounter ended in a tie.

"In that same year (2007), we also played a league game against Pakistan, which was the only match in the tournament decided by a bowl-out, and we came out on top there as well. So in 2007, both World Cup games were special," Rohit recalled.

Another iconic India-Pakistan contest came in the 2022 T20 World Cup fixture at the MCG in Australia. Dismissed early, Rohit watched nervously from the sidelines as his side scripted an iconic comeback to seal a memorable victory.

"Yeah, I was in the dressing room. Then I came out, but I got nervous and went back inside. When games are this tight, especially when you're off the field and know you can't do anything, it just takes that sense of control away from you, and I felt helpless. You actually do feel helpless watching the game unfold when you can't do anything about it," said Rohit.

'Kohli played a blinder in Melbourne'

Chasing 160, India were in a precarious position at 31/4, but a knock for the ages from Virat Kohli guided them to a famous victory.

"Kohli played a blinder there. That was again very, very special to watch because we were in no position to win that game, especially after how we started," Rohit recalled.

"But the way we finished was magnificent. It has to be one of the greatest cricket games we've ever played -- because of the occasion. It was a World Cup game, an important one for us to win, and to come back from that situation made it even more special," the former Indian captain said.

A veteran of 160 T20I caps, Rohit said the nerves still linger ahead of every game, and that very feeling continues to drive his passion for the sport.

"I've played 160 T20 Internationals for India. I don't remember a single game where I wasn't nervous. I was nervous for each and every game. That feeling gives me nervousness, and I don't think that as long as I'm holding this bat, going out there and taking the field, that feeling will ever go away."

"It stays with me. And that feeling means you still want to go out there, play the game, and give your best," said Rohit.