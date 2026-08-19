From 1932 to 600 Tests: India's Remarkable Test Evolution

India completed their 600th Test with a 165-run win over Sri Lanka. Here's how India evolved from early struggles into a modern Test cricket powerhouse.

IMAGE: India players celebrate a wicket with Manav Suthar during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Photograph: BCCI/X

With magnificent performances from centurion Devdutt Padikkal and a ten-wicket haul from Manav Suthar, India secured a massive 165-run win in their 600th Test, beating Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday.

India have stood up the challenge of opponents in Test cricket over the last 10-15 years.

There was a time when India entered a Test match hoping to survive.

On Wednesday, as India completed their 600th Test with a commanding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in Galle, the picture could not have been more different.

The journey from India's first Test in 1932 to the 600th has been long, often frustrating, but ultimately transformative.

From the days of CK Nayudu to Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Indian cricket has continually reshaped itself to meet the demands of the longest format.

The biggest transformation, perhaps, has come in the bowling department.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar carried India's hopes through the late 20th century. Photograph: Mark Nolan/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

For decades, India's Test identity was closely associated with spin. Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan formed the famous spin quartet that tormented batsmen through the 1960s and 1970s.

The modern Indian attack, however, is a very different beast.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have ensured that India's pace attack can stand alongside the best in the world, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and the likes of Kuldeep Yadav have ensured that the country's rich spin tradition remains alive.

And then there have been the run machines.

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli have carried India's batting through different eras, setting standards that have inspired generations.

But perhaps the best way to understand India's Test transformation is through the numbers.

From 10 wins in the first 100 Tests to 57 in the latest 100

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh (centre) celebrates the wicket of Ricky Ponting during the third Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in March 2001. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Allsport, from the Rediff Archives

India's first 100 Tests produced just 10 victories, 40 defeats and 50 draws, giving them a win-loss ratio of only 0.25.

The next century brought some improvement: 25 wins, 32 defeats and 43 draws, taking the ratio to 0.78.

Between the 201st and 300th Tests, India won 21, lost 26, tied one and drew 52.

The turning point began to emerge in the next century.

From the 301st to the 400th Test, India registered 32 wins against 31 defeats.

India won 42 of their next 100 Tests, losing 28 and drawing 30, before producing their best stretch yet from the 501st to the 600th Test -- 57 wins, 31 defeats and just two draws.

The numbers tell the story of a team that has steadily moved from being difficult to beat at home to becoming a genuine force across conditions.

From the 301st to the 600th Test, India won 131 matches, lost 90 and drew 69.

Compare that with the first 300 Tests, when India managed only 56 wins, suffered 98 defeats and drew 145.

The win percentage tells an even starker story: just 18 per cent in India's first 300 Tests, compared with more than 43 per cent over the next 300.

Ganguly, Dhoni and Kohli changed the script

IMAGE: India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates winning the second Test with teammates after Mohammed Siraj dismisses England's James Anderson to win the at Lord's in London on Monday, August 16 2021. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

The transformation gathered pace in the 21st century. Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli each left their own imprint on Indian Test cricket.

Ganguly's India learnt to compete with the best and, importantly, to believe that overseas victories were possible.

Dhoni's team climbed to the top of the Test rankings.

Kohli took that ambition further, building a team around fitness, fast bowling and a relentless desire to win.

Since the turn of the century, India have won 126 of their 270 Tests, losing 79 and drawing 65 -- a win percentage of more than 46.

The improvement has not been restricted to home conditions either.

India have won 51 of their 146 Tests away from home this century, losing 59 and drawing 36. Their 34.93 per cent away win percentage includes historic series victories in Australia, England and New Zealand.

And if one captain symbolises India's rise as a Test force, it is Kohli.

The former India captain remains the country's most successful Test skipper, winning 40 of the 68 Tests he led.

He took over during the 2014-15 Australia tour, initially in the absence of the injured Dhoni, and went on to lead India to their first-ever Test series victory in Australia in 2018-19.

His seven Test victories in SENA countries -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia -- remain the most by an Asian captain.

From survival to dominance

India's 600th Test was won in a manner that would have been difficult to imagine during the early decades of the country's Test journey.

Padikkal's century provided the batting backbone. Suthar's 10-wicket haul showed that the next generation of Indian spinners is ready to carry the tradition forward.

It was also a reminder that Indian Test cricket is no longer built around one era, one captain or one style of bowling.

The country that once relied heavily on spin now has world-class pace.

The side that once struggled to win overseas has conquered some of the most difficult Test arenas. From Nayudu to Gavaskar, Kapil to Tendulkar, Ganguly to Dhoni, and Kohli to the new generation led by Shubman Gill, India's Test story has been one of constant evolution.