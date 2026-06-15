HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Robinson ruled out of 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Robinson ruled out of 2nd Test vs New Zealand

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 12:32 IST

x

Ollie Robinson

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson took seven wickets including five in the first innings as England won the first Test by 115 runs on a difficult wicket at Lord's. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ollie Robinson experienced knee soreness after a training session on Friday and underwent a scan the following day.
  • England are already without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson following an incident in a London nightclub.
  • England won the first Test by 115 runs on a difficult pitch at Lord's.

Seamer Ollie Robinson, whose player-of-the-match performance guided England to victory in the first Test against New Zealand, will miss the second match due to a sore right knee, England's cricket board (ECB)

said on Monday.

Playing his first Test in over two years, Robinson took seven wickets including five in the first innings as England won by 115 runs on a difficult wicket at Lord's.

The 32-year-old experienced knee soreness after a training session on Friday and underwent a scan the following day, with the ECB calling up uncapped Henry Crocombe as cover.

 

"Robinson will remain with the squad and undergo rehab work on his knee ahead of the third Test," the ECB added.

The second match of the three-Test series begins at The Oval on Wednesday. England are already without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson.

The pair were left out of the second Test following an investigation into an incident in a London nightclub.

The third and final Test starts on June 25 at Trent Bridge.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

How India crushed Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener
How India crushed Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener
Big warning for Rohit before England tour...
Big warning for Rohit before England tour...
India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls after promising start
India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls after promising start
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced 600 balls daily at just 10
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced 600 balls daily at just 10
India-Pakistan no handshake policy continues
India-Pakistan no handshake policy continues

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Watch: First flight lands at Noida Airport in Jewar as commercial operations begin1:33

Watch: First flight lands at Noida Airport in Jewar as...

WATCH: Heartwarming Modi-Macron Moment Captures Attention at Bharat Innovates2:45

WATCH: Heartwarming Modi-Macron Moment Captures Attention...

WATCH: Rashmika Commands Attention with Effortless Elegance0:49

WATCH: Rashmika Commands Attention with Effortless Elegance

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO