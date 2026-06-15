Robinson ruled out of 2nd Test vs New Zealand

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson took seven wickets including five in the first innings as England won the first Test by 115 runs on a difficult wicket at Lord's. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Ollie Robinson experienced knee soreness after a training session on Friday and underwent a scan the following day.

England are already without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson following an incident in a London nightclub.

England won the first Test by 115 runs on a difficult pitch at Lord's.

Seamer Ollie Robinson, whose player-of-the-match performance guided England to victory in the first Test against New Zealand, will miss the second match due to a sore right knee, England's cricket board (ECB)

said on Monday.Playing his first Test in over two years, Robinson took seven wickets including five in the first innings as England won by 115 runs on a difficult wicket at Lord's.The 32-year-old experienced knee soreness after a training session on Friday and underwent a scan the following day, with the ECB calling up uncapped Henry Crocombe as cover.

"Robinson will remain with the squad and undergo rehab work on his knee ahead of the third Test," the ECB added.



The second match of the three-Test series begins at The Oval on Wednesday. England are already without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson.



The pair were left out of the second Test following an investigation into an incident in a London nightclub.



The third and final Test starts on June 25 at Trent Bridge.