News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fresh blow for already depleted South Africa ahead of Pak T20s

Fresh blow for already depleted South Africa ahead of Pak T20s

April 09, 2021 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Captain Temba Bavuma to miss Pakistan T20 series with injury.

Temba Bavuma was recently appointed South Africa's captain

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma was recently appointed South Africa's limited overs captain. Photograph: CSA/Twitter/span>

An already depleted South Africa squad has been dealt a further blow after newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of their four-match home Twenty20 International series against Pakistan with a hamstring strain.

Bavuma was injured while batting in the One-Day International series decider that was won by the tourists in Pretoria on Wednesday.

 

The opening T20 match is in Johannesburg on Saturday.

South Africa are already without five of their leading players, including batsmen Quinton de Kock and David Miller, and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who have been released to play in the Indian Premier League.

The loss of Bavuma will further weaken their top six, especially as the experienced Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the squad after the birth of his first child, while the in-form Rassie van der Dussen is doubtful for the first match of the series, at least, with a grade one left quadriceps strain.

Heinrich Klaasen will captain the side in the absence of Bavuma, while opening batsman Aiden Markram, all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder, and seamer Daryn Dupavillon have been added to the squad from the one that took part in the ODI series.

South Africa T20 squad:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
What Dravid said at the MIT Sports Conference
What Dravid said at the MIT Sports Conference
Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?
Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?
Can Virat and RCB win IPL 2021?
Can Virat and RCB win IPL 2021?
EC slams Mamata for remarks on CAPFs, issues notice
EC slams Mamata for remarks on CAPFs, issues notice
India, China militaries discuss further disengagement
India, China militaries discuss further disengagement
Does size really matter? Sayantani hits back at trolls
Does size really matter? Sayantani hits back at trolls
7 terrorists gunned down in 2 encounters in J-K
7 terrorists gunned down in 2 encounters in J-K

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Is it prudent for Kohli to open batting for RCB?

Is it prudent for Kohli to open batting for RCB?

SRH captain Warner happy about selection headaches

SRH captain Warner happy about selection headaches

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use