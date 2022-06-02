French Open: The Winning Moments

It was a day of intense tennis action at Roland Garros as Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud registered hard-earned victories to set up a semi-final clash at the 2022 French Open in Paris on Wednesday.

Ruud battled past teenager Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the French Open semi-finals and become the first Norwegian to reach this stage in any Grand Slam.

Cilic completed his set of Grand Slam semi-finals by knocking out Russian Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(10/2) in a marathon showdown.

Cilic, a US Open champion in 2014 and a former runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, had never made it past the quarters in Paris but has now made the semis or better at all four majors.

In the women's section, World No 1 Iga Swiatek shook off some early nerves to extend her winning series to a staggering 33 as she beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2 to book her spot in the semi-finals.

Daria Kasatkina beat fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach her first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

How the winners celebrated on Day 11 of the French Open:

IMAGE: An emotional Daria Kasatkina after winning her quarter-final against Veronika Kudermetova. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kasatkina celebrates making it to her first Grand Slam semi-final. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her quarter-final against Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is on the longest unbeaten run in the women's tour since Serena Williams bagged 34 victories in succession in 2013. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Marin Cilic celebrates winning his quarter-final against Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cilic made it to his first French Open semi-final. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

IMAGE: Casper Ruud celebrates winning his quarter-final against Holger Rune. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ruud, 23, is the first Norwegian to reach the semi-final at any Grand Slam. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images