4 Indians in U-19 T20 World Cup Team of Tournament

IMAGE: India outclassed South Africa by nine wickets in the final in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for their second successive Under-19 T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Newly-crowned champions India dominated the ICC's 'Team of the Tournament' for the Under-19 T20 World Cup with four players from the country, including the swashbuckling Gongadi Trisha, finding a place in the line-up.



India outclassed South Africa by nine wickets in the final in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for their second successive Under-19 T20 World Cup.



The hard-hitting Trisha, who was named Player of the Tournament, her opening partner G Kamalini along with left-arm spin pair of Vaishnavi Sharma and Ayushi Shukla made it to the team, the ICC said in a statement.



Trisha was also the top run-getter in the tournament, making 309 runs with a hundred against Scotland, the first-ever three-digit score in the showpiece.



She averaged 77.25 and made runs at a strike rate of over 147. She also picked up seven wickets with her handy leg-spin.



Kamalini gave solid support to Trisha at the pole position, making 143 runs and her most important innings was an unbeaten 56 from 50

balls against England in the semifinal to send India into the final.Aayushi took 14 wickets in the tournament and she grabbed two for 9 against SA in the final.Vaishnavi, who bagged 17 wickets, recorded a sensational 5/5 against Malaysia including a hat-trick.South Africa's Jemma Botha, England's Davina Perrin, and Australia's Caoimhe Bray, all of whom scored more than 100 runs over the course of the competition, too found a place in the team.

Sri Lanka's Chamodi Praboda, Puja Mahato of Nepal and England's Katie Jones were the other members of the team, with South Africa's Kayla Reyneke as the captain.



Proteas seamer Nthabiseng Nini was named 12th player following her six wickets across the tournament.



Under-19 T20 World Cup Team of Tournament: Gongadi Trisha, Jemma Botha, Davina Perrin, G Kamalini, Caoimhe Bray, Puja Mahato, Kayla Reyneke (captain), Katie Jones (w/k), Aayushi Shukla, Chamodi Praboda, Vaishnavi Sharma. 12th player: Nthabiseng Nini.