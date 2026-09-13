Fortuin runs through Namibia as South Africa complete dominant ODI clean sweep

Bjorn Fortuin's four-wicket haul sparked Namibia's collapse before Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen powered South Africa's chase, sealing a commanding nine-wicket win and 3-0 ODI series sweep.

IMAGE: Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen shared a 150-run opening stand to put South Africa firmly in control of the chase. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Bjorn Fortuin’s four-wicket haul dismantled Namibia’s middle order and helped South Africa bowl the hosts out for 156.

Jordan Hermann hit 77 from 59 balls, while Connor Esterhuizen remained unbeaten on 68 as South Africa raced to victory.

The nine-wicket win sealed a 3-0 series sweep after South Africa won the first two ODIs by 99 and 157 runs.

Bjorn Fortuin claimed four wickets as South Africa crushed Namibia by nine wickets in the third ODI at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Put in to bat, Namibia were bowled out for 156 in 36.2 overs after South Africa’s disciplined attack repeatedly exposed their fragile middle order. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch struck early to leave the hosts at 19/2.

Alexander Busing-Volschenk and Louren Steenkamp then added 53 runs to revive the innings, but Fortuin broke the partnership in the 21st over by removing Steenkamp. Volschenk was run out in the same over, triggering another collapse.

Fortuin Tears Through Middle Order

Fortuin struck again in his next over, dismissing Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus for three. The left-arm spinner later removed Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Waldo Smith to finish with an impressive 4/33 from 10 overs.

Zane Green offered some resistance with 33 off 42 balls, but Namibia had no answer to South Africa’s bowling and were eventually dismissed for a modest total. Maphaka returned 2/18, while Bosch took 1/24.

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Hermann, Esterhuizen Make Chase Easy

South Africa needed little time to erase the deficit. Openers Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen attacked from the start, racing to a 150-run partnership in just 21 overs.

Hermann smashed 77 from 59 balls, including 13 boundaries, before Waldo Smith dismissed him with only seven runs required. Esterhuizen stayed unbeaten on 68 off 68 balls, striking four fours and three sixes.

Brevis Seals Emphatic Sweep

Dewald Brevis finished the job in style, hitting a six off his second delivery as South Africa reached 157/1 in only 21.3 overs, with 29.3 overs still unused.

The victory capped a dominant series for South Africa.

They won the opener by 99 runs under the DLS method before securing a 157-run victory in the second ODI, completing a comprehensive clean sweep.