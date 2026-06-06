MSK Prasad Questions Suryakumar Yadav's Omission From T20I Squad

Former chief selector MSK Prasad has voiced his surprise and concern over Suryakumar Yadav's unexpected omission from India's T20I squad, sparking debate about player management and selection choices for upcoming international assignments.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav was dropped from the team after a string of poor performances, despite guiding India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Former chief selector MSK Prasad is baffled by Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion from India's T20I squad, suggesting it's a rest, not a drop.

Prasad believes Suryakumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, all top-ranked players, might be rested after a demanding IPL season.

He questioned the omission of Rajat Patidar, who led RCB to two IPL titles, advocating for his inclusion over Shivam Dube.

Prasad lauded the selection of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him an "extraordinary talent."

Suryakumar Yadav's axing from India's T20I team has baffled former chief selector MSK Prasad, who believes that the World Cup winning captain has been rested similarly to Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

The national selectors on Saturday replaced Suryakumar with Shreyas Iyer as India skipper for three upcoming T20I assignments - tour to Ireland and England in June-July and the Asian Games across September-October. Suryakumar lost his captaincy and place in the team, leaving his career in doldrums.

"You don't drop your World Cup winning captain like that and that too in the next international match itself. Jasprit Bumrah is rested and so is Hardik Pandya. I am sure, Surya has also been rested," Prasad told PTI. "He is too good and too big a player to be dropped," he added.

Why Suryakumar Yadav's Omission Is Questioned

Prasad said it was not a bad idea to give rest to some of the frontline players such as Suryakumar, Bumrah and Pandya after the taxing campaign for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. Both Bumrah and Pandya are not a part of India squad to tour Ireland and England.

"The selectors have rested all three. It's interesting to see all three - Suryakumar, Hardik and Bumrah have been No. 1 players in ICC ranking for a very long time. "Bumrah is still No. 1. So, no harm in giving all three rest. I am sure all of them will come back to the team sooner than later," he remarked.

Patidar's Snub And Dube's Inclusion Debated

IMAGE: Having led RCB to IPL title should have merited Rajat Patidar a place in India's T20I squad, reckoned Prasad. Photograph: BCCI