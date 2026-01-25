HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former Pak spinner Abdul Qadir's son accused of sexual assault

Source: PTI
January 25, 2026 14:08 IST

A housemaid has accused Sulaman Qadir, son of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, of sexually assaulting her at his farmhouse.

The police have detained Sulaman, one of the four sons of Qadir, after the maid filed an FIR with the police.

The maid has alleged in her FIR that she worked at the house of Sulaman and he forcibly took her to his farmhouse and raped her.

A police official said she had been sent for a medical check-up after which it would be confirmed if she was sexually assaulted.

He said as per the law the accused had been taken into custody for questioning.

The 41-year old Sulaman has played 26 first class and 40 List A matches between 2005 and 2013.

His father was a former star cricketer, who played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs for Pakistan and is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling in the 1980s.

He died in September 2019.

