Former New Zealand skipper Jeremy Coney has vehemently criticised the Basin Reserve pitch used for the opening Test against India, labelling it the "flattest ever" and "benign and bland" due to its lack of assistance for bowlers.

IMAGE: On the back of centuries from KL Rahil and Rishabh Pant, India piled on 720 runs in the first innings of the Wellington Test. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney described the Basin Reserve pitch as the "flattest ever" and "benign and bland" after the drawn Test against India.

Coney attributed the pitch's poor state to the previous curator, noting the new groundsmen faced challenges in preparing it.

The lifeless surface offered little assistance to bowlers, leading to a dominant display by batters, with India scoring 720/9 declared.

Coney expressed disappointment that the pitch removed bowlers from the "cricket equation," making it difficult to take wickets.

He praised Jasprit Bumrah for creating a threat despite the pitch conditions and noted Shubman Gill's potential as a quick-learning captain.

Former New Zealand skipper Jeremy Coney has slammed the Basin Reserve pitch used for the opening cricket Test against India, describing it as the "flattest ever" and criticising its "benign and bland" nature, which he attributed to the previous curator leaving it in an "average state".

The lifeless surface offered little assistance to the bowlers as India piled up 720 for 9 declared in reply to New Zealand's 368, before the hosts batted out a draw at 239 for 5 in their second innings, with the match witnessing a dominant display by the batters.

So, was it the flattest deck, he has seen? "In a long time, a long, long time," the 74-year-old former Black Caps skipper, who played 52 Tests and 88 ODIs, told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

Curator's Legacy and Pitch Condition

"This is a new group of groundsmen for this particular pitch. Apparently, they haven't had the best conditions after the last groundsman left. He left it in a pretty average kind of state, so they have had to work very hard to get this pitch ready. That's why they are telling me it is as bland as it is," Coney, a renowned radio pundit and former schoolteacher, said.

Coney, known for his plain speaking, did not hide his disappointment with the nature of the Basin Reserve pitch. "This match, for me, has been slightly disappointing from the pitch point of view. We can't win a toss in New Zealand, so well done India...

"But the pitch has become so bland, so benign and so flat that bowlers haven't had as much of a say in what I would call the cricket equation," he explained. "Batsmen have held sway even on that first morning. It wasn't doing a lot. New Zealand didn't bat particularly well in the first session of the match, but thereafter, batsmen have really dominated. If they haven't wanted to get out, it has been very difficult for bowlers to do anything."

Lack of Spin and Bounce

Till the fourth day, the spinners had hardly been in the equation, despite the good weather that had held up over the first four days.

"It hasn't had any turn. Spinners haven't been in the game as they should have been. Bounce at Wellington is usually much more pronounced than what we have seen in the last four days. We've had unseasonably good weather and it has actually suited India a great deal. It has been very un-New Zealand-like," said Coney.

Coney hoped that future Tests at the Basin Reserve would offer more bounce as this is the only format that maintains certain balance between bat and ball. "Hopefully, we will get back to some more bounce and different bowlers can then come into play.

"The batting-bowling equation is very important in cricket and, because of the dominance of short-format cricket nowadays, bowlers are being taken out of the game. They are fodder.

"They just bowl the ball so that batsmen can hit it. This format, the longer format, should be different, and I don't think we have quite seen that equation here."

Individual Brilliance and Captaincy

Coney also highlighted why Jasprit Bumrah, through his individual brilliance, had stood out even on this pitch. "As I have said, this pitch has undone most of the bowlers. Bumrah has created a threat because he is a different kind of bowler, and so he has been the one most likely to make things happen."

He also had words of praise for Akash Deep. "I think Akash Deep has also shown that he can do it. I watched him in England. He had a good Test match up north and got some wickets, so I am always interested to see what Akash Deep does."

Coney, who captained New Zealand to their first-ever Test series win in England in 1986, also described Indian skipper Shubman Gill as a quick learner. "Gill is a new captain. He will learn quickly. He will obviously use people around him, as every captain does, the ones they trust, the ones they can go to and speak to and get honest replies about what we might do next session, what sort of fields we should employ and who are the most dangerous bowlers who can threaten the opposition."

IMAGE: Former New Zealand skipper Jeremy Coney. Photograph: BLACK CAPS/X

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has endured a difficult run, registering a pair in the first Test after a string of low scores in the ODIs.

However, Coney felt it was too early to be critical of Latham.

"Of course, any captain has to hold his place with runs. There will be many captains who have not scored many runs in a Test match. I don't think it is to the point where we start talking about Tom Latham and whether he might or might not be here. I don't think that will even enter people's minds. He got a hundred in his last Test match at Trent Bridge.

"Cricket is one of those games where you think of 22 people, two teams taking the field, and how many at the end of the day will say they had a good day? Five? Four? It is a pretty low percentage in terms of the 22 people taking part."

However, Coney did not hide his surprise at how well Henry Nicholls had adapted to the No. 3 position, a slot vacated by the legendary Kane Williamson. "I agree with you. He has surprised some people. He seems calmer and more balanced. He is not playing long shots; he is playing shots that are more controlled. He is hitting the ball and is looking good," Coney concluded.