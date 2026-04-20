HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Former Mumbai player Kiran Powar named head coach of Assam Ranji team

Former Mumbai player Kiran Powar named head coach of Assam Ranji team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 16:47 IST

x

Former first-class cricketer Kiran Powar takes on the role of head coach for the Assam men's cricket team, bringing his experience from Mumbai and Baroda to the Ranji Trophy side.

Assam Cricket Association

IMAGE: Former Mumbai player Kiran Powar said he was impressed with the vision of Assam Cricket Association. Photograph: Assam Cricket Association/X

Key Points

  • Kiran Powar, former Mumbai and Baroda cricketer, is the new head coach for the Assam men's cricket team.
  • Powar was impressed by the Assam Cricket Association's vision, leading him to accept the coaching offer.
  • This will be Powar's first independent senior team assignment after coaching the Mumbai U-23 team.
  • Powar has played for Mumbai, Baroda and Assam during his career.

Former Mumbai and Baroda first-class cricketer Kiran Powar has been named the new head coach of the Assam men's team for the 2026-27 domestic season, the player said on Monday.

Powar's Cricket Background

The 50-year-old left-hander, who has played for Mumbai, Baroda and Assam, is the elder brother of former India off-spinner and ex-women's team head coach Ramesh Powar. Last season, Kiran was in charge of the U-23 Mumbai team and this will be his first independent senior team assignment.

 

"I am delighted to be appointed as Assam Ranji team coach. Really looking forward towards working with them," Kiran, who scored nearly 3500 runs in 71 senior level games (FC and List A), told PTI.

Vision of Assam Cricket Association

Kiran informed that when he had come with the Mumbai U-23 side for the CK Nayudu Trophy, he was impressed with the vision of Assam Cricket Association (ACA), which prompted him to accept their offer.

"I was really impressed with their vision when I had come here as Mumbai U-23 coach," Kiran added.

He also thanked Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik for his support.

"My sincere thanks to MCA and it's president Ajinkya Naik, who backed me when lot of people were against me. I am leaving Mumbai with a heavy heart. Whatever I am today in life it is because of Mumbai Cricket," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026: 'Time for Hardik to Deliver'
IPL 2026: 'Time for Hardik to Deliver'
Virat-Anushka visit Vrindavan Ashram
Virat-Anushka visit Vrindavan Ashram
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Races To Be MVP
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Races To Be MVP
Ranji Calling: Shami Returns For Domestic Grind!
Ranji Calling: Shami Returns For Domestic Grind!
RR Batting Coach Rathour Backs Riyan Parag To Rediscover Form
RR Batting Coach Rathour Backs Riyan Parag To Rediscover Form

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Kritika Kamra Stuns in Glamorous Avatar0:48

Kritika Kamra Stuns in Glamorous Avatar

'Bhai Humein Apna Jhalmuri Khilao': PM Pauses For Snack Break In Bengal1:46

'Bhai Humein Apna Jhalmuri Khilao': PM Pauses For Snack...

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO