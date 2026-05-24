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Home  » Cricket » Ex-Karnataka pacer S L Akshay dies after collapsing on pitch

Ex-Karnataka pacer S L Akshay dies after collapsing on pitch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read

May 24, 2026 23:12 IST

S L Akshay

IMAGE: S L Akshay, who left the field after complaining of uneasiness, was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Photograph: KSCA

Key Points

  • Akshay left the field after bowling four overs, complaining of uneasiness.
  • Akshay was playing a KSCA third division match for Sapphire CC.
  • Akshay was a member of the Karnataka side which won the Ranji Trophy in the 2014-15 season.

Former Karnataka pacer S L Akshay passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday due to a heart attack which he suffered while playing a match.

A member of the Karnataka side that lifted the Ranji Trophy in the 2014-15 season, Akshay was playing a KSCA third division match for Sapphire CC.

Akshay, 39, left the field after bowling four overs, complaining of uneasiness. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

"Akshay represented Karnataka with distinction at the first-class level and, even beyond his playing career, continued to serve the game with unwavering passion and dedication. 

 

"As a junior-level coach, he played a pivotal role in nurturing and mentoring young cricketers, leaving an enduring impact on the development of cricketing talent in the State," stated a KSCA release. 

Akshay played six first-class, three List A and nine T20s for Karnataka between 2011 and 2013. He had taken up coaching with the state under-19 team after his playing career.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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