Former IPL Star Chris Lynn Served Ban After Cocaine Test

Australian batter Chris Lynn has served a one-month suspension after testing positive for a cocaine metabolite following the T20 Blast Finals Day in England.

IMAGE: Chris Lynn admitted to cocaine use outside competition and completed a rehabilitation programme, allowing England's Cricket Regulator to reduce his proposed suspension to one month. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Australian T20 batter Chris Lynn served a one-month suspension for testing positive for cocaine after the T20 Blast Finals Day in July.

The England Cricket Regulator confirmed Lynn completed a rehabilitation programme, which led to a reduction in his initial suspension.

Lynn admitted to using cocaine outside of sporting competition, stressing it had no connection with his cricketing performance.

The cocaine concentration in his sample was below the minimum threshold for a World Anti-Doping Agency charge, leading to one charge being dropped.

Lynn has not played professional cricket since the ban and is reportedly set to join the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League season.

Australian T20 batter Chris Lynn has served a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine following the T20 Blast Finals Day in England in July. The England Cricket Regulator confirmed that the 36-year-old had completed a rehabilitation programme, leading to a reduction in the suspension initially considered in his case, Cricinfo reported.

The Anti-Doping Test and Findings

Lynn underwent a routine anti-doping test on July 18, the day Northamptonshire won the T20 Blast title for the third time. He scored 39 and four in the two matches on Finals Day. His urine sample was sent to a laboratory in France, where it tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Lynn travelled to Sri Lanka shortly after the tournament to play in the Lanka Premier League, but his campaign with Galle Gallants lasted just one match. He was ruled out on July 29 with an unspecified leg injury. Two days later, he was informed by the Cricket Regulator of the adverse analytical findings and provisionally suspended.

Admission and Reduced Suspension

Three weeks later, Lynn admitted to using cocaine, stressing that the incident had taken place outside a sporting competition and had no connection with his cricketing performance. He disclosed that he had used the substance "during a period of several hours across the evening of 15 July 2026 and into the early hours of 16 July 2026". Earlier on July 15, Lynn had retired hurt during Northamptonshire's quarter-final victory over Gloucestershire after being struck on the foot by a low full-toss from Duan Jansen.

The Cricket Regulator initially charged Lynn under two articles of the England and Wales Cricket Board's anti-doping rules.

One of the charges was later dropped after analysis found that the cocaine concentration in his sample was below the minimum threshold required for a charge under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

The regulator had initially considered a three-month suspension but reduced it to one month after Lynn confirmed that he had completed a substance abuse treatment programme. The programme was deemed complete on August 30, a month after his provisional suspension began.

Future in Cricket

Lynn has not played professional cricket since serving the ban and is yet to officially confirm a contract for the upcoming Big Bash League season. Australian media reports, however, suggest that he has agreed to join the Melbourne Renegades. A T20 specialist, Lynn featured in the Indian Premier League from 2012 to 2021, representing Deccan Chargers, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.