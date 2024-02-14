News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former India player Anshuman Gaekwad battling cancer

Former India player Anshuman Gaekwad battling cancer

Source: PTI
February 14, 2024 18:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anshuman Gaikwad

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anshuman Gaekwad/Instagram

In a courageous fight against myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, 67, is grappling with blood cancer.

Diagnosed in June last year, Gaekwad has navigated the challenges of treatment, spending considerable time in and out of hospitals.

 

Recently, Anshuman Gaekwad faced another personal ordeal as he couldn't attend his father Dattajirao Gaekwad's funeral due to health reasons.

Undergoing chemotherapy at a private hospital in Vadodara, Gaekwad now finds himself in a delicate state, advised to rest and shield against potential infections. Despite these health setbacks, Gaekwad displayed remarkable resilience by releasing his autobiography, titled 'Guts amidst Bloodbath,' in May last year.

Anshuman Gaikwad

Born in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1952, Gaekwad's cricketing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Making his debut for the Indian cricket team in 1974, he left an indelible mark by playing 40 Test matches and participating in one World Cup. His batting prowess resulted in 1,959 runs at an average of 32.08, with a highest score of 201.

Post his retirement from cricket in 1982, Gaekwad seamlessly transitioned into coaching. Serving as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2000 to 2001 and taking the reins of the Kenyan cricket team during the 1999 World Cup, Gaekwad continued to contribute to the sport he loves.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Yuvraj: The Captain Who Brought A Smile
Yuvraj: The Captain Who Brought A Smile
Will India Bring In Jadeja And Jurel?
Will India Bring In Jadeja And Jurel?
Bumrah's Wife Thrashes Troll
Bumrah's Wife Thrashes Troll
BJD backs Vaishnaw in RS polls; no tieup, says BJP
BJD backs Vaishnaw in RS polls; no tieup, says BJP
Darul Uloom Deoband bars politicians until LS polls
Darul Uloom Deoband bars politicians until LS polls
Why Is Sonia Gandhi Contesting A Rajya Sabha Election?
Why Is Sonia Gandhi Contesting A Rajya Sabha Election?
WFI chaos: Sakshi, Bajrang threaten agitation
WFI chaos: Sakshi, Bajrang threaten agitation

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed

The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed

India's oldest living Test cricketer Gaekwad dies

India's oldest living Test cricketer Gaekwad dies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances