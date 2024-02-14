Former India player Anshuman Gaekwad battling cancer

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anshuman Gaekwad/Instagram

In a courageous fight against myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, 67, is grappling with blood cancer.

Diagnosed in June last year, Gaekwad has navigated the challenges of treatment, spending considerable time in and out of hospitals.

Recently, Anshuman Gaekwad faced another personal ordeal as he couldn't attend his father Dattajirao Gaekwad's funeral due to health reasons.

Undergoing chemotherapy at a private hospital in Vadodara, Gaekwad now finds himself in a delicate state, advised to rest and shield against potential infections. Despite these health setbacks, Gaekwad displayed remarkable resilience by releasing his autobiography, titled 'Guts amidst Bloodbath,' in May last year.

Born in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1952, Gaekwad's cricketing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Making his debut for the Indian cricket team in 1974, he left an indelible mark by playing 40 Test matches and participating in one World Cup. His batting prowess resulted in 1,959 runs at an average of 32.08, with a highest score of 201.

Post his retirement from cricket in 1982, Gaekwad seamlessly transitioned into coaching. Serving as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2000 to 2001 and taking the reins of the Kenyan cricket team during the 1999 World Cup, Gaekwad continued to contribute to the sport he loves.