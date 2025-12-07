HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad elected KSCA president

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad elected KSCA president

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 07, 2025 22:46 IST

x

The Prasad-led panel, which had the open backing of former India players Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, hence grabbed four key posts in the polls, which were held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium between 10am and 5 pm.

Venkatesh Prasad (centre) celebrates with his supporters after winning the KSCA polls on Sunday

IMAGE: Venkatesh Prasad (centre) celebrates with his supporters after winning the KSCA polls on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasvi Surya/X

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad was on Sunday elected as the new president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Prasad, a former vice-president of the association, defeated veteran sports administrator KN Shanth Kumar 749-558 as a total of 1307 members voted.

 

Prasad now will have the onerous task of bringing top-flight cricket back to the state, which got sidelined after the stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 in which 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans were killed.

Both Prasad and Shanth Kumar, Director of The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd and one of the Directors on the PTI Board, had vowed to take necessary steps to revive cricket in the state, and it was their respective panel's major poll pitch.

Former India batter Sujith Somasundar won the election to the post of vice-president ahead of D. Vinod Shivappa 719-588.

Somasundar had stepped down from the post of Education Head at the BCCI Centre of Excellence recently to contest in the KSCA polls.

BN Madhukar is the new KSCA treasurer after winning the election 736-571 ahead of MS Vinay. Experienced administrator Santosh Menon returned to the association fold as its new secretary after getting the better of ES Jairam 675-632.

Jairam had resigned from the post of KSCA secretary after 11 fans were killed and several injured in the stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, taking the moral responsibility for the tragic turn of events.

The Prasad-led panel, which had the open backing of former India players Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, hence grabbed four key posts in the polls, which were held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium between 10am and 5 pm.

The Brijesh Patel-backed camp saw BK Ravi from its list winning the race to the post of joint secretary 669-638 ahead of AV Shashidhara.

Former women's cricketer Kalpana Venkatachar (764) and former Karnataka wicketkeeper batter Avinash Vaidya (691), who contested from Prasad's panel, were elected as members from the Bangalore Zone along with Aashish Amarlall (703).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Simranpreet is ISSF World Cup Final champion!
Simranpreet is ISSF World Cup Final champion!
PIX: Norris ends Verstappen's reign with maiden F1 C'ship
PIX: Norris ends Verstappen's reign with maiden F1 C'ship
Lando Norris: The Gen Z Champion Who Silenced His Doubters
Lando Norris: The Gen Z Champion Who Silenced His Doubters
PIX: Kohli offers prayers at Simhachalam temple
PIX: Kohli offers prayers at Simhachalam temple
Smith-Archer showdown lights up Brisbane win
Smith-Archer showdown lights up Brisbane win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Cong MP Blames Pyro Gun for Deadly Goa Fire, Questions Govt Inaction2:10

Cong MP Blames Pyro Gun for Deadly Goa Fire, Questions...

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety Overhaul After Goa Fire Kills 251:34

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety...

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO