BCCI appoints Parvinder Awana as junior selection committee chairman

Former India pacer Parvinder Awana has been named the new chairman of the BCCI junior selection committee, bringing his extensive playing and coaching experience to shape the future of Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Parvinder Awana featured in two T20Is for India and 33 Indian Premier League games for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings). Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Former India pacer Parvinder Awana was on Friday appointed chairman of the newly-formed BCCI junior selection committee.

Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel, and N. Arjun Yadav were also named as members, following a selection process by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

All appointed members bring extensive experience from their playing careers, including First-Class cricket, and various coaching roles at state and national junior levels.

Awana has coached Delhi's U-16, U-19, U-23 teams, and India U-19, while other members also have significant coaching backgrounds.

The BCCI announced that the fifth member of the Junior Cricket Committee will be appointed shortly.

Former India pacer Parvinder Awana was on Friday appointed chairman of the newly formed BCCI junior selection committee.

Awana played two T20Is for India and featured in 62 first-class matches, taking 191 wickets.

He also represented Delhi, India A, and Rest of India, besides playing in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

After retirement, he moved into coaching, working with Delhi's U-16, U-19 and U-23 teams, as well as India U-19 and various BCCI/COE high-performance programmes.

New Junior Selection Committee Members

The other members of the committee are Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel, and N Arjun Yadav

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted a selection process for the appointment of members to the Junior Cricket Committee.

"The CAC screened and interviewed applicants and, following the process, recommended the appointment of Parvinder Awana as Chairman, along with Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members of the Committee," said the BCCI in a statement.

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Experience of the Selectors

Das, a former Assam and Goa fast bowler, played 49 first-class matches and took 166 wickets. He represented India U-19 and India A and later worked as India U-19 bowling coach and bowling coach of the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team.

Patel represented Gujarat and Baroda and played for India A, besides featuring in the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Irani Trophy. He worked as a coach with Baroda and Gujarat across U-19, U-23 and senior teams, and was head coach of the Baroda U-23 team in the 2025-26 season.

Yadav represented India A and played 83 first-class matches during his playing career.

He was also part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2000. Following his playing career with Hyderabad, he took up coaching, serving as head coach of the Hyderabad senior and U-23 teams, and has served as a BCCI Match Referee since 2022.

"The fifth member of the Junior Cricket Committee will be appointed shortly," said the BCCI.