Ex-India cricketers slam selectors over Sooryavanshi's omission from Ireland series

Former India cricketers Syed Kirmani and Maninder Singh criticised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s omission from the Ireland T20Is, urging selectors to fast-track his debut in the England series.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carrying drinks during the first T20 International against Ireland at Belfast on Friday, June 26, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Syed Kirmani said India missed a trick by not playing teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Ireland T20Is and urged selectors to back him immediately for the upcoming England series.

Former spinner Maninder Singh also supported Sooryavanshi’s inclusion, arguing the explosive youngster should be given a flexible batting role as he can change games regardless of position.

Despite calls for his debut, former selector Saba Karim backed the team management’s approach, saying Sooryavanshi’s opportunity is imminent and part of a longer-term plan.

Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani reckons selectors missed an opportunity by leaving teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the Ireland T20Is, and says he should now be backed for the white-ball series against England, starting on Wednesday (July 1).

Much against expectations, Sooryavanshi did not make his senior India debut during the two-match T20I series against Ireland, which India lost 0-2.

Calls Grow for England Series Debut

With all eyes now on the five-match T20I series against England, starting at Chester-le-Street, the teenage batting prodigy is once again in line for a maiden international cap.

Kirmani called the decision to leave out the 15-year-old in Belfast an error of judgement and urged the team management to back him against England.

"Indeed, it was a mistake to not play him against Ireland. I was really surprised not to see him in the second T20I after India had lost the first one against Ireland. And we all saw what happened. We should show more resolve in including him in the India XI rather than letting him sit in the dressing room for the entire duration of the match," said Kirmani.

"He is a super talent. He is an entertainer. I see cricket because of him. They are marketing this series around him. See the broadcasters... we see him in trailers but not in the main movie, what is this?" Kirmani said.

• Sooryavanshi's Selection: India's T20 Conundrum

Maninder Backs Flexible Batting Role

Echoing the sentiments, former India spinner Maninder Singh said Sooryavanshi deserved a place in the playing XI, insisting the batting prodigy should be picked regardless of where he is slotted in the batting order.

"You've got to make way for Sooryavanshi. If not in the opening slot, then at No.3, No. 4, you bat him anywhere. He's going to bat the way he knows how to bat. He should have been in the side (against Ireland). We were a little bit wrong in our planning. If you have an attacking batter like Sooryavanshi, you've got to adjust him somewhere," opined Maninder.

"Look at his attitude. With that attitude, if you bat him anywhere, he'll win you a game single-handedly. That is where I feel the Indian think-tank has gone wrong. They (selectors and team management) have just considered him as an opener...an explosive batter like him in the side can bat at any number," added Maninder.

"The team management will have to be very stubborn not to give him a chance against England."

Maninder said an explosive batter like Sooryavanshi can throw any bowler off his line and length, leaving him rattled.

"If someone as attacking as Sooryavanshi gets going, the bowler stops relying on his strengths. And once a bowler moves away from his strengths, he starts bowling in areas where the batter likes the ball."

Saba Karim Insists Sooryavanshi will Get Chance

Former selector and wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim, however, said Sooryavanshi's time will come in the series.

"The Indian think-tank must be having a definite plan for his debut. I do not think it was a mistake not playing him (against Ireland). I'm sure, we will be seeing his debut pretty soon," Karim said.