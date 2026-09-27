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Vinod Kambli assures fans of health, recovery from Mumbai care centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian September 27, 2026 11:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has released a video from an elderly care centre in Mumbai, assuring his fans about his health and recovery while expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

Vinod Kambli

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli spoke candidly about his stay at the specialised facility in Maharashtra in the video and praised the medical team and support staff for their dedicated assistance. Photograph: Nidan The Mukti National Ngo/Instagram

Key Points

  • Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, 54, is currently recovering at the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care in Thane, near Mumbai.
  • Kambli released a video to assure his fans about his health and ongoing recovery.
  • He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support he has been receiving amidst concerns over his personal well-being.
  • The former Mumbai batter praised the medical team and support staff at the facility for their dedicated assistance.
  • Vinod Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1991 and 2000.
 

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has released a video from an elderly care centre in Mumbai, assuring fans about his health and recovery. Kambli, 54, is recovering at the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care in Thane, near Mumbai.

He offered assuring words regarding his health and ongoing recovery while expressing heartfelt gratitude for the support he has been receiving. The video comes amid concerns over the former batter's health and personal well-being.

Kambli's Message to Fans

The former Mumbai batter spoke candidly about his stay at the specialised facility in Maharashtra in the video and praised the medical team and support staff for their dedicated assistance. Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1991 and 2000.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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